Bochum vs Bayern Munich Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Bayern Munich will be looking to put their slow league start behind them when they take on VfL Bochum in the second round of the DFB Pokal on Tuesday night.

A narrow win over Union Berlin on Saturday was the reigning German league and cup champions first in three domestic matches, moving them up to second in a ridiculously tight Bundesliga table.

They will be favourites to progress in the cup against a Bochum side that sit 16th in the 2. Bundesliga.

Here's 90min's preview of the game...

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 29 October What Time Is Kick Off? 19:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Ruhrstadion TV Channel/Live Stream? Sport 1 Live Stream Referee Robert Schroder

Team News

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Bayern are going through something of a defensive injury crisis after Javi Martinez was ruled out with a thigh injury that kept him out of the victory over Union Berlin. He joins Niklas Sule and Lucas Hernandez who are long term absentees. Jann-Fiete Arp is also still out.

Mikkael Cuisance could feature, however, after returning to the bench during Saturday's win following an abductor injury.

Bochum will be without Ulrich Bapoh and Patrick Fabian, whilst Gorkem Saglam and Maxim Leitsch are doubtful.

Predicted Lineups

Bochum Riemann; Gamboa, Decarli, Lorenz, Danilo; Losilia, Janelt; Zoller, Maier, Blum; Ganvoula. Bayern Neuer (c); Kimmich, Pavard, Boateng, Alaba; Tolisso, Goretzka; Gnabry, Müller, Perisic; Lewandowski.

Head-to-Head Record

Bochum have only ever beaten Bayern four times in their history. The last of those victories came in 1991.

Bayern on the other hand have triumphed over Bochum 31 times, meaning that they are hot favourites for this one.

The last meeting between the two was also in the DFP Pokal back in 2016. Bayern ran out 3-0 victors on the day.

Current Form

While the head-to-head record may not fill Bochum fans with confidence, Bayern's recent form might.

Robert Lewandowski's record breaking goal haul has been one of the few pluses in a largely mixed season for Die Roten, leaving question marks over the security of manager Niko Kovac's job.

Their hosts have also endured a rather slow start to the season and currently sit 16th after only one victory in their 11 2.Bundesliga games.

Here's how they've fared in their last five matches.

Bochum Bayern Holstein Kiel 2-1 Bochum (25/10) Bayern 2-1 Union Berlin (26/10) Bochum 3-3 Karlsruher (20/10)

Olympiacos 2-3 Bayern (22/10) Heidenheim 2-3 Bochum (6/10) Augsburg 2-2 Bayern (19/10) Bochum 2-2 Darmstadt (28/9) Bayern 2-1 Hoffenheim (5/10) SV Sandhausen 1-1 Bochum (24/9) Tottenham 2-7 Bayern (1/10)

Prediction

TF-Images/GettyImages

It's hard to see anything other than a Bayern victory in this one. Bochum will be hoping to channel a bit of cup magic, but surely it won't be enough.

Bayern should progress easily enough.

Prediction: Bochum 0-4 Bayern