Chelsea vs Manchester United Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Chelsea take on Manchester United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night in one of the most intriguing fixtures of the round of 16.

Despite the Red Devils beating the Blues 4-0 at the beginning of the season, giving Frank Lampard the worst possible start to his career as a Chelsea manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have since dipped in form drastically.





Solskjaer's men have won one of their last five league matches and only secured a win from their last Carabao Cup game on penalties against League One side Rochdale.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Lampard’s side are on a high, winning seven of their last seven in all competitions, giving the young manager a much-needed confidence boost ahead of the clash on Wednesday evening.

Without a doubt, Chelsea will be hoping to get revenge for their last meeting after being completely humiliated at Old Trafford back in August.

But will Ole’s men step up on the big occasion, knowing that a Carabao Cup semi-final is at stake? Here’s 90min’s preview of the game.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 30 October What Time Is Kick Off? 20:05 (GMT) Where Is It Played? Stamford Bridge TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event Referee? Paul Tierney

Team News

Both teams are still suffering from their fair share of injuries, meaning there’ll be some changes put in place from the teams’ normal starting elevens.

N’Golo Kanté is out indefinitely and Ross Barkely is still a doubt following a recent ankle injury, meaning Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic are likely to continue for the Blues in central midfield.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Defensive duo Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are also suffering with injuries and are unlikely to return for Wednesday’s clash.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are still without Paul Pogba, who could be out of the team until December due to an ankle injury. In the Frenchman's absence, Ole may stick to the same formation he played against Norwich on Sunday.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Predicted Lineups

Chelsea Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Tomori, Alonso; Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount; Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Pulisic Manchester United De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Young; McTominay, Fred, Pereira; James, Martial, Rashford

Head-to-Head Record

As previously mentioned, Chelsea’s last meeting with the Red Devils saw an embarrassing 4-0 defeat for the Blues and their past record with Manchester United isn’t too promising either.

Chelsea are winless in their last four against Manchester United and haven’t won either of their last two games against them at home.

Going back through history, the sides have met 184 times, with the Manchester club coming out on top 79 times, Chelsea 54 times and the game drawn 51 times.

Recent Form

The Blues are currently in excellent form and are hoping to use this to their advantage on Wednesday night.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Although the Red Devils have only secured one win in their past five league games, with their most recent three points coming against Norwich on Sunday in a 3-1 victory, their previous league game saw an impressive 1-1 draw against current leaders Liverpool which shouldn’t be underestimated.

Here's how both teams have fared in their last five fixtures.

Chelsea Manchester United Burnley 2-4 Chelsea (26/10) Norwich City 1-3 Manchester United (27/10) Ajax 0-1 Chelsea (23/10) Partizan 0-1 Manchester United (2/10) Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle (19/10) Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool (20/10) Southampton 1-4 Chelsea (06/10) Newcastle 1-0 Manchester United (06/10) Lille 1-2 Chelsea (02/10) AZ Alkmaar 0-0 Manchester United (03/10)

Prediction

Although a win against the Blues would be great for Ole’s reputation, recent results speak for themselves.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Lampard’s young side are in great form and the determination to continue their winning streak against Manchester United could be the extra motivation they need to make it to the next stage of the Carabao Cup.

There will likely be goals from both sides, but the Blues may just run away with this one.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Manchester United