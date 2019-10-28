Cristiano Ronaldo Picks His Best Goal From 701 Scored in Stunning Career

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has reiterated that the bicycle kick he scored against his current club while in action for Real Madrid in 2018 is the very best that he has managed in his career to date – with an incredible 701 strikes to choose from.

Ronaldo joined the ‘700 club’ when he scored for Portugal against Ukraine during the recent October international break. He then made it 701 when he returned to Serie A action for Juve.

Ronaldo is now 66 goals behind Pele, widely regarded as the greatest goalscorer in football history. The Brazilian icon scored 767 times in official games at club and international level during his storied career, a tally Ronaldo could potentially surpass within a couple of years.

With so many goals, you might think it would be difficult for Ronaldo to pick his best, but the 34-year-old doesn’t appear to have a problem settling on just one.

It is the rarity of a bicycle kick goal that sets it apart for Ronaldo and makes it his favourite, particularly as he had never been able to pull it off in 16 previous years as a professional.

“Seven hundred goals, it's an impressive total that makes me all the more proud that few players have reached,” he told the latest issue of France Football.

“If you ask me to choose [a favourite], I would say the goal against Juventus because it’s a goal I've been trying to score for years.”

The goal had also helped give Real a commanding lead in what was the first leg of a Champions League quarter-final tie in Turin. Ronaldo himself later scored the decisive penalty deep into stoppage time of the second leg en-route to a fifth personal Champions League title.

Ronaldo hasn’t been changing his mind about which goal is his best either. His latest comments echo another interview from earlier this season, during which he admitted he had been trying to score one like it for ‘many, many years’.

In fact, even in the moment Ronaldo immediately seemed fairly certain it was his best, remarking after the final whistle that night it was ‘probably the best’ he had ever scored.

Zinedine Zidane labelled it ‘one of the most beautiful goals in the history of the game’.

Ex-Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand had said ‘it is a joke’ he was able to score it.

