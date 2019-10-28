Everton Provide Bernard Update Following Ligament Injury in Brighton Defeat

Everton forward Bernard could be out of action for a considerable chunk of the season after damaging his medial knee ligament in Saturday's 3-2 loss at Brighton.

Half an hour into the contest at the Amex Stadium, 27-year-old Bernard collapsed to the floor with no one around him. Following treatment from the Toffees medical staff, he was withdrawn and Gylfi Sigurdsson came on in his place.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Everton were level at 1-1 when Bernard was forced off, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin's composed finish giving the visitors the lead inside the final 20 minutes. However, a Neal Maupay penalty and Lucas Digne's stoppage-time own-goal saw Brighton turn the game on its head.

An official statement on the Merseysiders' website confirmed the Brazilian had suffered a grade-two medial ligament injury. The club also revealed they would consult a knee specialist in the coming days to ensure the fastest possible return to play.

Bernard arrived at Goodison Park in 2018, joining on a free transfer from Ukrainian outfit Shakhtar Donetsk. He has gone on to make 44 appearances in all competitions under Silva, collecting four goals in that time.

The winger has produced periods of impressive form since signing for Everton, though he has failed to earn a recall to his national side. His most recent cap for the Seleção came in 2014 after being selected for the home World Cup.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

No time-frame has been given for Bernard's recovery, with his absence adding to a growing list of problems facing Silva, who is amongst the favourites to be the Premier League's next managerial casualty.

His side are languishing in 16th position in the table following their third loss in four top-flight fixtures. On top of that, only three other clubs have scored fewer goals than the Toffees.

For more from Ed Alexander, follow him on Twitter!