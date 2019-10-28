Everton vs Watford Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Another loss over the weekend has piled the pressure on Everton boss Marco Silva ahead of his side's Carabao Cup tie with former club Watford on Tuesday.

A decent cup run could be a saving grace for Silva after a run of four league defeats in five has left the Toffees in 16th place, despite another summer spending spree.

Watford will also be glad to have the distraction of the cup after their own miserable start to the season. The Hornets sit bottom of the league after having failed to win any of their opening 10 Premier League games.

Quique Sanchez Flores is under slightly less pressure than his counterpart after having only replaced Javi Gracia last month. Although with Watford's 'grass is always greener' approach to managerial appointments in the past, no Hornets boss can ever be too certain of his position.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 29 October What Time Is Kick Off? 19:45 (BST) Where Is it Played? Goodison Park TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Gillette Soccer Special Referee? Simon Hooper



Team News

Everton have fielded relatively strong lineups in the Carabao Cup so far, and it's likely that they'll do the same again.

Bernard will miss out however, after picking up a knee injury in the defeat to Brighton. Yerry Mina could be available though after missing the Toffee's trip to the south coast with a knee problem of his own.

Injuries meant that Watford were forced to start their 0-0 draw against Bournemouth on Saturday without a recognised striker. With Danny Welbeck set to be sidelined for months with a hamstring injury, and Troy Deeney just back in training, that could be the same case against on Tuesday.

They don't have any fresh injuries from their weekend fixture which means that they'll most likely be without Etienne Capoue who only just rejoined training himself.

Predicted Lineups



Watford Pickford; Sidibe, Keane, Holgate, Digne; Schneiderlin, Davies; Walcott, Iwobi, Kean; Calvert-Lewin Bournemouth Gomes; Janmaat, Mariappa, Prodl, Masina; Chalobah, Doucoure, Quina; Sarr, Pereyra, Gray.

Head-to-Head Record



Everton have dominated this fixture in the the past with 20 victories to Watford's five in games between the two.

There have been four draws between the sides in a fixture that has only been played twice before in the league cup.

When the two met in the league earlier this season, it was the Toffees who came out on top.

Recent Form

Fans of both sides may well want to skip this section as both sides' form this season has been an absolute horror show.

Watford's only wins this season have come in the Carabao Cup against lower league opposition. Although despite not winning, they are unbeaten in their last three matches.

Everton have just one win in their last five league games, but have looked convincing in both their cup victories so far.

Here is how the teams have fared in their last five matches.

Everton Watford Brighton 3-2 Everton (26/10) Watford 0-0 Bournemouth (26/10) Everton 2-0 West Ham (19/10) Tottenham 1-1 Watford (19/10) Burnley 1-0 Everton (5/10) Watford 0-0 Sheffield United (5/10) Everton 1-3 Man City (28/9) Wolves 2-0 Watford (28/9) Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Everton (24/9) Watford 2-1 Swansea (24/9)

Prediction

Based on form, it's a shame that predicting both teams to lose isn't possible, but Watford's injury crisis up front means that they have struggled with goalscoring.

Everton will probably just edge it to keep Marco Silva in the job for just that little bit longer.

Prediction: Everton 1-0 Watford