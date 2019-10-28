Fikayo Tomori Reveals the Key to Chelsea Turnaround After Difficult Start to the Season

Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori has revealed that the team’s current run of good form after a difficult start to the season is down to ‘hard work’ and ‘determination’, as well as a keen respect for the ideas and methods manager Frank Lampard is implementing.

It wasn’t until Lampard’s fourth game in charge that Chelsea managed a first win of the season. But since a narrow defeat to Liverpool in September, the Blues have put together an impressive run of seven consecutive victories in all competitions.

From a humbling 4-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United back in August, a Chelsea side with four home-grown youngsters in the starting XI went to Amsterdam in the Champions League last week and beat an extremely talented Ajax side.

On Saturday, Chelsea turned on the style by scoring four times away at Burnley.

“The key to our form is the hard work on the training pitch,” Tomori is quoted as saying by the club’s official website. “Everyone is really focused and we try to work hard every day and implement what the manager is trying to make us do every week.

“It is a lot of hard work, focus, determination and that will to win, and we have a good mix of experience and young players who are gelling together a bit more now.”

Christian Pulisic is not among the home-grown group by virtue of his £58m transfer from Borussia Dortmund, but as a youngster he too offers much long-term promise. After a tough start, the American winger netted a hat-trick in the 4-2 win over Burnley.

“We know what Christian can do and he has had to bide his time and when he has come on in recent games he has done really well, and the manager rewarded him with a start on Saturday and to score a hat-trick, there is nothing better,” Tomori remarked.

