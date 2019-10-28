Jan Oblak Matches Atletico Madrid Clean Sheet Record - And He's Done it in Astonishing Time

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak has levelled Abel Resino's record for most clean sheets in La Liga for the club - but in an astonishing amount of time.

The record was matched by Oblak on Saturday when Atleti beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0. The result meant the Slovenian keeper kept his 95th La Liga clean sheet for the Spanish giants.

The record was previously held by Resino, who played 243 games for Atletico between 1986 and 1995. However, Oblak has managed such a feat in only 163 games - an astonishing 80 games fewer than Resino.

Oblak has, once again, been in fine form this campaign despite Atletico's unconvincing start to the season.

Having said that, the Spanish side currently sit in fourth place in La Liga and are second in their Champions League group. This has been largely due to their strong defence, with Oblak at the base of it.

Atletico have kept seven clean sheets in ten games in La Liga this year, and a further two in the Champions League this season, with Oblak repeatedly proving to be one of the world's elite keepers over the course of the last few years.

He may not have the glamour attached to his name which is enjoyed by the likes of Alisson, Ederson and Manuel Neuer, but he has a real claim to being the world's best goalkeeper on current form.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

With Atletico Madrid having lost some key personnel this summer - Antoine Griezmann and Diego Godin among them - it is even more important than ever that Oblak continues to perform at the highest level.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on many occasions, however, he has shown incredible loyalty to Atletico to date.

He has the opportunity to surpas Resino's long-held record if Atletico can keep a clean sheet in their next league match when they face Deportivo Alaves tomorrow evening.