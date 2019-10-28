Liverpool vs Arsenal Preview: Where To Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Wednesday night will see two old foes head into battle once more as Liverpool host Arsenal in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

After going a goal behind, the Reds needed strikes from Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah to claim all three points against Tottenhham in what was a cracking game of football on Sunday afternoon. Jurgen Klopp has not seen his side lose at home in all competitions since a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in the third round of the Carabao Cup back in September 2018.

Meanwhile, Unai Emery saw his men draw 2-2 at home to Crystal Palace after throwing away a two-goal lead over the south London club in what was a bitterly disappointing performance from the Gunners.

To compound an already poor display, newly-named captain Granit Xhaka was booed off by the Arsenal faithful when substituted. The midfielder cupped his ear and told the fans to 'f*** off', taking his shirt off and storming down the tunnel.

Things can't get much worse for Emery at Arsenal, and a trip to the European champions on Wednesday will offer little in the way of respite. Another uninspired performance coupled with a a heavy defeat may well spell the end for the Basque manager at the Emirates, so this fixture should have plenty of undertones and be a cracking game of football.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 30 October What Time Is Kick Off? 19:30 (GMT) Where Is It Played? Anfield TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event Referee? Andre Marriner

Team News

Liverpool are likely to change a number of personnel from their weekend win over Spurs with the games coming thick and fast - three games in a week to be exact.

Jurgen Klopp may have to do without several key players; Mohamed Salah limped off on Sunday afternoon with a suspected ankle injury, while Van Dijk (dead leg) and Jöel Matip (knee) are unlikely to be risked considering the packed fixture list. Nathaniel Clyne (cruciate ligament injury) and Xherdan Shaqiri (calf) remain absent.

Despite not having any injury concerns other than Reiss Nelson (knee), Emery is likely to make several changes to his side as he has done in the Europa League this season. The likes of goalkeeper Emi Martinez, right-back Hector Bellerín and midfielder Joe Willock may all return to the side.

Question marks remain over the inclusion of Granit Xhaka following his outburst on Sunday, as in-house meetings are thought to be happening over the course of the week to determine a suitable punishment for the Swiss midfielder.

Predicted Lineups

Liverpool: Adrian; Milner, Lovren, Gomez, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Keïta; Lallana, Mane, Origi Arsenal: Martinez; Bellerín, Mustafi, Holding, Kolasinac; Willock, Torreira, Maitland-Niles; Smith-Rowe, Saka, Martinelli

Head-to-Head Record

Wednesday's fixture will be the 228th competitive meeting between the two sides - Liverpool have won 88 of those, edging Arsenal who themselves have 78 wins, with the remainder (61) ending in draws.

The Merseyside club remain unbeaten in the last nine encounters with the north London outfit, winning five of those, including the last two league fixtures at Anfield.

Since January 2016 (eight games) there have been 39 goals shared between the two sides with Liverpool dominating, racking up an aggregate score of 26-13. A high-scoring game should therefore not be ruled out.

Recent Form

Liverpool remained unbeaten throughout October in all competitions despite tough games against Tottenham, Manchester United and Leicester. Klopp has seen his side score 13 goals this month, although he will no doubt be disappointed with his side defensively, as they have not kept a clean sheet in all competitions since their Premier League clash against Sheffield United in September.

Despite excelling in the Europa League and in the third round Carabao Cup tie against Nottingham Forest, Arsenal only managed to record a single Premier League victory throughout October, coming in a 1-0 win against Bournemouth prior to the international break.

An unsatisfactory run of results against very beatable teams will have left Emery with a bitter taste in the mouth, especially given the performances his side have been putting in. The Gunners have been unable to kill off games after leading this season, such was the case against Crystal Palace on Sunday, but the former PSG manager will surely be looking to guide Arsenal's season back on track with a win over the Reds on Wednesday.

Here is how both teams have fared in their previous five fixtures.

Liverpool Arsenal Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur (27/10) Arsenal 2-2 Crystal Palace (27/10) Genk 1-4 Liverpool (23/10) Arsenal 3-2 Vitória SC (24/10) Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool (20/10) Sheffield United 1-0 Arsenal (21/10) Liverpool 2-1 Leicester (05/10) Arsenal 1-0 Bournemouth (06/10) Liverpool 4-3 Red Bull Salzberg (03/10) Arsenal 4-0 Standard Liegé (03/10)

Prediction

Given the fact Liverpool are superior in pretty much every department compared to Arsenal, it is difficult to envisage anything but a resounding win for the Merseyside club.

There is no doubt that Arsenal will put up a fight, especially considering a number of second-string players will be keen to prove a point to their manager against Liverpool. While the Gunners getting themselves on the scoresheet is not unfathomable, a victory for the north London club seems rather inconceivable.

However, this is the Carabao Cup, and anything is possible.

Prediction: Liverpool 4-1 Arsenal