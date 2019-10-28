Liverpool's Joel Matip Set for 'Six Weeks' on Sidelines With Knee Injury

Liverpool's Joel Matip could miss as many as the next ten fixtures due to an ongoing knee problem.

The 28-year-old defender featured in the 1-1 draw against Manchester United earlier this month but had been notable by his absence prior to that against Genk and Sheffield United, while he was also left out of the 2-1 win over Tottenham on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp initially called Matip's knee injury a 'little thing', which he predicted would take two weeks to settle. The centre back himself insisted he was 'feeling good' ahead of the Man Utd clash. However, following his omission on Sunday, Standard Sport claim that Matip is in fact facing another six weeks on the sidelines, with his condition worse than initially predicted.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

As the Standard's report notes, that timeframe would see Matip miss up to 10 games, including the visits of Manchester City and Everton to Anfield and all three remaining Champions League group stage ties.

If serious, the injury may even make Matip a doubt for Liverpool's Club World Cup squad in December. However, Liverpool's first involvement in the FIFA tournament is not until 18 December.

Matip, a former Cameroon international, has been Klopp's preferred central defensive partner for Virgil van Dijk for almost a year, after he was given a run in the team following Joe Gomez's leg fracture.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

Matip, who also signed a new contract with Liverpool earlier this month, has developed a reputation as one of the Premier League's most reliable and aerially dominant centre backs.

In his absence, Liverpool have both Gomez and World Cup finalist Dejan Lovren, the latter of whom filled in against Tottenham on Sunday, but has come in for criticism on occasion.

Next up for Liverpool, without Matip, is Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. It is somewhat unlikely that the German-born defender would've been risked in such a fixture anyway, with Klopp likely to continue his policy of youth in the domestic cups.