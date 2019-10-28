Manchester United Send Mike Phelan to Watch Leeds' Kalvin Phillips as Club Plan Shock Move

Manchester United have been monitoring Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips as they weigh up a bid for the midfielder next summer.

The 23-year-old has been with the Whites for the best part of a decade, having progressed through their youth system, before making his debut in 2015. Since then, he has become a fixture in the club's first-team, earning a place in the Championship Team of the Year last term.

United are aware they will have to pay a sizeable fee for Phillips, who was subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur over the off-season. The Lilywhites had a £27m offer turned down by Leeds, while several other Premier League sides were also keeping a close eye on him.

The Sun report that the Red Devils have not been put off by their rivals' failure to sign the Englishman, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's assistant coach Mike Phelan sent to watch his display during the recent 1-0 victory over Birmingham City.

In the summer, Leeds director of football Victor Orta informed all interested parties that Phillips was not up for sale, with the player subsequently agreeing a new five-year contract in Yorkshire.

A key factor in the Whites rejecting all bids was the temper of manager Marcelo Bielsa. Known for his impulsive and controversial decision-making, the board knew they risked seeing the Argentine walk away from the club if his star performer was sold.

Before choosing to stay at Elland Road for a second campaign, Bielsa had been assured Phillips would remain a member of his squad.

The latter has featured in all 14 of Leeds' league fixtures in 2019/20, plus each of their two EFL Cup ties. His only goal of the campaign thus far was the winner in the aforementioned clash with Birmingham, the defensive midfielder powering a low finish through the gloves of Lee Camp.

