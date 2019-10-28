Mauricio Pochettino Offers Baffling Response When Asked About Tanguy Ndombele Situation

Mauricio Pochettino has left many Tottenham Hotspur fans bemused by his comments on midfielder Tanguy Ndombele's display during Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Liverpool.

With Spurs' midfield struggling to cope, Ndombele was brought on shortly after the hour mark, and he did appear to give the side some much-needed stability, although he was unable to actually steer Spurs to victory.

TF-Images/GettyImages

After the game, a reporter spoke to Pochettino to ask whether Ndombele will be a permanent fixture in the starting lineup after making "a big difference" during the game, but the Spurs boss seemingly did not agree.

"Big difference? Doing what?" Pochettino said, as quoted by football.london.

When it was specified that Ndombele's passing was helpful to the team, the manager responded: "Yes but in this time the game was different no? I think be careful how we assess. I was talking to some of your colleagues before the game.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"With 29 players in the squad it's so important to rotate and keep them all motivated to play. He played on Tuesday in the Champions League and I think Harry Winks was fresh to play.





"That's normal and what we need from players from the bench to make an impact. But of course he's doing good passes. He's fresh. That's normal. If it's the opposite we have a problem.





"You know, it's our decision and decisions that like a coach or manager you need to take and of course we are now in a position that we need to identify, but the places are so open. On the pitch can play one or another but in the end the performances are similar."

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The defeat left Spurs down in 11th in the Premier League, ensuring that their frustrating start to the campaign continued.

Pochettino's men will be hoping to bounce back when they travel to Goodison Park to face Everton in their next league game on Sunday.

