Napoli Want New Deal for Man City Target Fabian Ruiz With Buyout Clause a Sticking Point

Napoli are keen to give Fabian Ruiz a new contract, with a fixed buyout clause of around €120m (£103m) amid interest from Europe's biggest and best, according to a report.

The 23-year-old Spanish midfielder, who joined Napoli from Real Betis last year, has been a standout player in a Napoli side that currently sit fourth in Serie A.

His talent and potential has not gone unnoticed by Europe's elite, with Manchester City said to have sent a scout to watch Fabian during Napoli's last Champions League match against RB Salzburg.

According to Gazzeta dello Sport, Napoli and Ruiz are in discussions over a renewal, which would involve a significant pay-rise and an agreement on a buyout clause.





The midfielder, who has scored eight goals and registered four assists in his time at the Stadio San Paolo is contracted with the Serie A giants until 2023.





It is understood that Fabian, who is also being monitored by Spanish giants Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid does not have a buyout clause that other teams could exploit, while club president Aurelio de Laurentiis in no mood to sell.

The outspoken president recently told reporters that it would take an offer of €180m to tempt him into selling his prize asset. However, GdS' report suggests Napoli are looking for a contractual clause of around €120m.





According to the report, the midfielder's agents have informed Napoli that they will not accept a release clauses of more than €100m.





Whatever the outcome, Ruiz is likely to be a pricey option for City, or any suitor, in the near future.

By their own high standards City have started the defence of their Premier League title slowly, and dropped key points against Wolves, Norwich and Spurs. They currently sit in second place six points off European champions Liverpool, who remain unbeaten ten games into the new campaign.





Napoli, on the other hand, sit fourth in Serie A, five points off leaders Juventus, after a slow star of their own. They are looking to win only their third-ever Scudetto and end Juve's eight-year stranglehold on Italian football.