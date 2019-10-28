Newcastle Ready Ambitious Loan Bid for Chelsea Starlet Reece James

Newcastle United are believed to be set to reach out to Chelsea in January over a potential loan deal for young right-back Reece James.

The 19-year-old has made seven appearances for the Blues' first team this season after battling back from an ankle injury, but César Azpilicueta is expected to remain Frank Lampard's first choice in that position.

According to The Sun, Newcastle manager Steve Bruce is prepared to offer James the chance to play regular football at St James' Park, and he will reach out to Chelsea in the coming weeks to try and get the ball rolling.

Leeds United are also thought to be keen on a temporary move for James, having seen him excel in the Championship with Wigan Athletic last season.

However, the Blues are likely to snub any offers. They shipped Davide Zappacosta out on loan to Roma during the summer to make room in the squad for James, who they want to learn from Azpilicueta as the season progresses.

TF-Images/GettyImages

They already rejected a £10m bid from Brighton and Hove Albion during the summer, and they intend to continue fending off potential suitors.

Frank Lampard is known to be a huge fan of the versatile youngster. The boss admitted earlier in the season that he felt James was going to be "a big player" for the team this year, and the hope is that he will be able to pick up regular minutes as part of the squad.

Sylvain Lefevre/GettyImages

Chelsea see him as their right-back of the future, and they feel that remaining at Stamford Bridge would be best for his development right now.

However, that will not stop Newcastle, who are desperately looking for some form of answer to their problems at right-back. Javier Manquillo, Emil Krafth and DeAndre Yedlin have all played there this season, with Bruce seemingly uncertain of his strongest option in the position.

For more from Tom Gott, follow him on Twitter!