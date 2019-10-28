Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Reveals When Paul Pogba Will Return From Ankle Injury

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that midfielder Paul Pogba is set for another month on the sidelines as he battles an ankle injury.

The Frenchman has struggled with the issue since early September, causing him to miss eight of United's last nine matches.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Speaking to the press (via the club's official website) after Sunday's 3-1 victory over Norwich City, Solskjaer confessed that Pogba will likely be out for a few more weeks, although there is a slim chance that he could return earlier.

“I don't think we'll see Paul before December,” said the manager. “He'll be out for a while. He needs time to fully recover. I don't think he'll be back, maybe for Sheffield United after the international break, but probably it will be December before we can see him.





‘I'm not a doctor but there is an injury there that needs healing. Yes, it's his ankle.”

As a result, Pogba appears set to miss at least four more games, starting with Wednesday's Carabao Cup meeting with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

United will follow that up with a trip to Bournemouth in the Premier League, before welcoming Partizan Belgrade to Old Trafford for another Europa League tie. They then return to league action against Brighton and Hove Albion before the international break.

That two-week break will give Pogba plenty of time to try get back to his best, and Solskjaer will certainly be eager to welcome him back as he looks to move on from their disappointing start to the campaign.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Even without Pogba in the lineup, it was a routine victory for United against Norwich. Scott McTominay, who has been shining in Pogba's absence, opened the scoring, before goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial put United in pole position to take home all three points.

A late strike from Onel Hernández was little more than a consolation for Norwich, and United held on to pick up the win and climb to seventh in the Premier League.

