Paulo Gazzaniga Blockbuster Stat Highlights Liverpool's Dominance in Win Over Spurs

Despite what the scoreline suggests, Liverpool's 2-1 victory against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday was not really so much of an even contest.

The match certainly didn't seem like a meeting of two Champions League finalists, with the visitors continuing to drop deeper and deeper at Anfield. Harry Kane may have given Spurs a first-minute lead against the table-toppers, but they never looked like they were going to leave Merseyside with the points as they struggled to keep the Reds at bay.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Eventually, Liverpool's dominance proved too much for Mauricio Pochettino's men to handle, Jordan Henderson levelling with a volley into the far corner, before Mohamed Salah won a battle of wits to send his penalty past Paulo Gazzaniga.

In a word, the Tottenham shot-stopper was overworked. That is demonstrated by the fact he made 12 saves against Jurgen Klopp's runaway leaders, according to statistics gurus Opta.

No goalkeeper has made more in a Premier League fixture since David de Gea was left equally-exposed at the Emirates Stadium in December 2017, though Manchester United actually defeated Arsenal 3-1 that day - you can guess who was named Man of the Match.

It's a worrying sign for Pochettino and his team. Very worrying indeed. They're drifting through this season, picking up mixed results, but rarely looking assured out on the field.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

Spurs' problems were on full display versus a far superior Liverpool outfit. They have zero confidence, lack the attacking threat that took them to the aforementioned final last June, and have no fighting spirit.

The Reds, on the other hand, can take plenty of heart from their comeback. Klopp's recruits always looked like they'd find a way back into the game, showing composure and self-belief to continue chipping away until Tottenham finally collapsed

Of course, they weren't up against the stiffest of challenges as an out-of-sorts Spurs rocked up to Anfield and practically begged their hosts to attack them. Aside from Gazzaniga - who has every reason to believe he can challenge Hugo Lloris for the number one spot now - every Lilywhites player was a disappointment.

