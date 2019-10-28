Philippe Coutinho Admits There Is Room for Improvement After Steady Start to Life at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich midfielder Philippe Coutinho has promised there is more to come from himself and his team, after helping his new side to move within a point of the Bundesliga summit at the weekend.

The Brazilian joined on loan from Barcelona for the season and has held down a place in the team ever since - appearing in every match for which he has been eligible and starting all but two of those.

In his 11 appearances in Bayern colours, he has netted twice and assisted four more - a steady start to life in Bavaria that mirrors his side's form. The German champions edged past Union Berlin by two goals to one at the weekend, and though they have had their moments of fragility so far this season, they have lost just one of their opening 11 matches in all competitions, and ultimately look in decent shape to retain their domestic crown.

TF-Images/GettyImages

"All games and teams in the Bundesliga are difficult; we always have to fight until the end," Coutinho said, via Bundesliga.com. "Today the team fought until the end. We were calm when we had the ball.

"We also know that we can improve our game, that’s obvious, but I leave here today with a good feeling."

Coutinho's contributions have already led to suggestions that Bayern are keen to make his loan deal permanent, but equally, his displays haven't come entirely free from criticism.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Dietmar Hamann, in a column for Sky Sports Germany, said he has seen no improvement from his performances at Barcelona - that ultimately saw him loaned out just 18 months after a £140m switch from Liverpool.

"He is on loan for a year, has already played a few games for Bayern and I can't see any improvement in his performance at all," Hamann said.

Coutinho and Bayern kick off their DFB Cup campaign against VfL Bochum on Tuesday, before travelling to Frankfurt at the weekend