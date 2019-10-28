Raúl Responds to Suggestions That He Should Manage Real Madrid One Day

Real Madrid legend Raúl has graciously answered calls from his former manager Jorge Valdano to one day manage the club, saying it is a 'possibility' he would one day like to earn, but that he is focused on his current job with the reserve side for the time being.

Raúl cuts an almost mythical figure at Madrid, and was the club's record goalscorer until Cristiano Ronaldo came along, scoring 323 goals in 741 appearances across 16 glittering years in Madrid.

Having left in 2010 to try his hand in the Bundesliga and further afield, he made his return to the club in August 2018, briefly as a youth coach, before assuming responsibility for Real Madrid Castilla in Segunda División B, the third tier of Spanish football.

Though it hasn't all been plain sailing, he has generally impressed, and has the reserve side sitting seventh in their 20-team regional section after a steady start to the season. Moreover, his methodical approach and clear understanding of the club's ideals has caught the eye of many at the club in his brief tenure, and this led former Real boss Jorge Valdano - who gave Raúl his senior debut in 1994 - to pen a column for El Pais backing him to take over the first team reins down the line.

And responding to Valdano's 'The Future is Raúl' piece, the 42-year-old told AS that it means a lot - but he isn't getting ahead of himself.

"My relationship with Jorge has always been special as next week, it will be 25 years since I debuted with Madrid," he said. "It's a column based on personal opinion and I am trying to earn praise in order to have this possibility in the future.

"I have always said that I arrived here as a manager a year and a half ago, I did my courses and I am here, the only thing I can do is keep working.

"I am happy to be home, in my club and in the future we will see. Now, I am focused on Castilla, in learning by the day and in instilling Real Madrid's values on the players."

Real Madrid Castilla lost only their second game of the season to Racing Ferrol at the weekend, and will look to bounce back away to Sporting Gijon's struggling B-team on Sunday.