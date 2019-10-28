Real Madrid Identify '7 Targets' at Under-17 World Cup

Real Madrid's strategy to recruit some of the world's brightest young talent has taken them to the Under-17 World Cup, where club scouts have identified seven players to keep an eye on.

Los Blancos are constantly on the lookout for emerging talents who have the potential to blossom into superstars. Having spent heavily to recruit both Rodrygo Goes and Vinícius Júnior in recent years, Real are ready to pay whatever it takes to stay ahead of the competition.

According to AS, club scouts have understandably travelled to Brazil to take in the Under-17 World Cup, but they are keeping a close eye on seven players in particular.

The first, and said to be their top priority, is Matías Palacios, a 16-year-old midfielder from Argentina who plays for San Lorenzo. With a release clause of €18m, Real would certainly be able to afford Palacios, and a string of good performances this winter may convince them to strike a deal.

Watching Vasco da Gama forward Talles Magno is also high on their agenda. The 17-year-old has been tipped to be the star of the entire tournament, so Real want to make sure they do whatever they can to get themselves to the front of the queue.

Nigeria winger Samson Tijani and Paraguay midfielder Fernando Ovelar will also be watched, and there is a belief that Real would actually be able to sign both if they wanted to.

Los Blancos are also set for a battle to sign Ecuador forward Johan Mina. Barcelona scouts have taken a liking to the 17-year-old, so the La Liga rivals may be set to clash once again to try sign him.

However, they are less optimistic about two other targets - Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adil Aouchiche and Ajax's Naci Ünüvar. Neither club are prepared to even entertain offers for their youngsters, but Real still want to follow them closely, just in case the situation changes.

TF-Images/GettyImages

With many of Real's current first-team stars approaching the end of their careers, the club want to ensure that they are properly prepared for the future by bringing in as much young talent as possible.





Real chairman Florentino Pérez is always looking for the next superstar, and he is prepared to pay the price to bolster the academy.

