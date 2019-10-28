Roy Keane Sends Twitter Into Meltdown With Brutal Assessment of Tottenham Full-Backs

By 90Min
October 28, 2019

It really wouldn't be a Super Sunday without Roy Keane making the entire thing about himself, would it?

The Manchester United legend pulled no punches when he was a player, and takes the same approach to his media duties. Last week he was demanding United sign Harry Kane as if it was as simple as a square pass, and this weekend Tottenham were in his crosshairs once again.

Mauricio Pochettino's men lost to Liverpool at Anfield, with Jordan Henderson and a Mohamed Salah penalty overturning Harry Kane's lightning-quick opener to pile the misery on the north London club. 

With the Reds full-backs, their primary creative force, once again playing a starring role in the victory, the comparison was drawn post-match between the duo of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson and Tottenham's Serge Aurier and Danny Rose. If you were putting it nicely, you'd say the latter weren't quite as good. 

If you were Roy Keane on the other hand, you'd call them 'dumb and dumber.'

"Chalk and cheese," he said, via Sky Sports, when asked to compare the options available to both managers. 

"The two Tottenham full-backs, dreadful. Dumb and dumber, I'd call them. 

"I thought they were really poor. You can't compare them to the two Liverpool lads."

Aurier and Rose weren't the only ones on the receiving end of Keane's ire, either. 

Dele Alli, a passenger for much of the Anfield clash, has apparently been 'non-existent' over the last two years.

The under-performing Christian Eriksen, meanwhile, would not improve Manchester United's midfield, according to Keane. Bold, considering the current midfield personnel available to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Though he did admit himself there are caveats to that particular take...

In summary, it wasn't the best weekend to be a Tottenham player, and they'll be hoping to put it right when they head back to Merseyside for another Super Sunday clash with Everton. 

Let's start bracing ourselves now for what Keane has to say Moussa Sissoko after that one.

For more from Robbie Copeland, follow him on Twitter!

