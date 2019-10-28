Roy Keane Sends Twitter Into Meltdown With Brutal Assessment of Tottenham Full-Backs

It really wouldn't be a Super Sunday without Roy Keane making the entire thing about himself, would it?

The Manchester United legend pulled no punches when he was a player, and takes the same approach to his media duties. Last week he was demanding United sign Harry Kane as if it was as simple as a square pass, and this weekend Tottenham were in his crosshairs once again.

Mauricio Pochettino's men lost to Liverpool at Anfield, with Jordan Henderson and a Mohamed Salah penalty overturning Harry Kane's lightning-quick opener to pile the misery on the north London club.

FT: #LFC 2 Spurs 1: That's a massive win for the PL leaders who restore their six-point lead at the top and extend their proud unbeaten run at Anfield to 45 league games. Kept their heads and deservedly triumphed thanks to second-half goals from Henderson and Salah. Gutsy. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) October 27, 2019

With the Reds full-backs, their primary creative force, once again playing a starring role in the victory, the comparison was drawn post-match between the duo of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson and Tottenham's Serge Aurier and Danny Rose. If you were putting it nicely, you'd say the latter weren't quite as good.

If you were Roy Keane on the other hand, you'd call them 'dumb and dumber.'

Me: about to sleep.#SkySportsNews: “stay tuned to find out which Spurs defenders Roy Keane has called Dumb and Dumber...” pic.twitter.com/otayYsHv3R — Harry Dennis (@hazdennis) October 27, 2019

"Chalk and cheese," he said, via Sky Sports, when asked to compare the options available to both managers.

"The two Tottenham full-backs, dreadful. Dumb and dumber, I'd call them.

OMG ROY KEANE HAHA



Spurs two full backs " Dumb and Dumber "



I'm fucking DYING hahahahahahahahahaahhaahahahahah



Roy Keane is gonna kill me — 🎀 𝒯𝒾𝓂𝒶 🎀 || ℓғc || ❤ (@Tiima89) October 27, 2019

Did Roy Keane really call the Spurs full backs dumb and dumber 😁, refreshing for someone to tell it like it is but I think that’s maybe going a bit over the top. — AvengersEndgame19 (@AEndgame19) October 27, 2019

Personally think Roy Keane was Man of the Match today for calling the Spurs full-backs ‘dumb and dumber’ #LFC — ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@_asimps_) October 27, 2019

"I thought they were really poor. You can't compare them to the two Liverpool lads."

Aurier and Rose weren't the only ones on the receiving end of Keane's ire, either.

Dele Alli, a passenger for much of the Anfield clash, has apparently been 'non-existent' over the last two years.

"He basically thought he was a player, thought he'd achieved something, but today, non-existent."



Roy Keane, Gary Neville and Graeme Souness discuss what's happened to Dele Alli.



Watch the reaction to #LIVTOT on Sky Sports PL or follow here: https://t.co/3GfsoXEyeM pic.twitter.com/IrPnHoYrU0 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 27, 2019

🗣 Roy Keane on Dele Alli: "He’s lost that hunger, and when you lose that hunger it’s hard to get it back. Today he was non-existent, and he has been now for a year or two."



😬 pic.twitter.com/XYVeJ7920L — D A N I S H (@Dan_i_sh) October 28, 2019

Roy Keane ruthless & spot on RE Dele Alli thinking he’d arrived as a player. He should be running games. If he’s not careful he’ll end up being this generation’s David Bentley — Stuart (@stuart_online) October 27, 2019

The under-performing Christian Eriksen, meanwhile, would not improve Manchester United's midfield, according to Keane. Bold, considering the current midfield personnel available to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Roy Keane insisting Christian Eriksen wouldn’t improve Manchester United when their primary creative outlets at the moment are Juan Mata and Andreas Pereira is quite a take https://t.co/qebjcJdvlS — Sean Walsh (@SeanDZWalsh) October 28, 2019

Though he did admit himself there are caveats to that particular take...

Roy Keane on Christian Eriksen.



“He wouldn’t make Man United better. Having said that they bought Fred.” 😂😂😂 — Phil Blanche (@philblanche) October 27, 2019

In summary, it wasn't the best weekend to be a Tottenham player, and they'll be hoping to put it right when they head back to Merseyside for another Super Sunday clash with Everton.

Let's start bracing ourselves now for what Keane has to say Moussa Sissoko after that one.

