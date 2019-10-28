Roy Keane Typically Scathing in Assessment of Liverpool Defender Dejan Lovren

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has delivered a damning verdict of Liverpool's Croatian centre-half Dejan Lovren.

Lovren, who has come into the side recently after an injury to Joel Matip, had a difficult afternoon during Liverpool's 2-1 victory over Spurs on Sunday.

The 2018 World Cup finalist appears to have moved above promising England youngster Joe Gomez in the pecking order having started the season on the bench.

But speaking as a pundit on Sky Sports' TV coverage of the game, Keane admitted that he is still far from convinced by the former Southampton man.

“You talk about weaknesses in the Liverpool team, well I think Lovren will give you a chance,” said the former Republic of Ireland international.

“He could have been a bit braver [with Tottenham’s goal], but we’ve seen that before from him.”

Lovren struggled all afternoon to deal with England forward Harry Kane, who gave Spurs the lead after just 47 seconds before goals from Jordan Henderson and Mo Salah secured the victory for Liverpool.

Having been a key member on the side that reached the Champions League final against Real Madrid in 2018, Lovren has become more of a bit-part player for Jurgen Klopp in recent times.

Centre-back is a position in which Liverpool are well stocked, with world player of the year nominee Virgil Van Dijk a guaranteed pick, and Joel Matip seeming to have secured the starting birth alongside him.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

With the Cameroonian set to return to full fitness soon it is unlikely that Lovren will keep his place in the side as the Reds look to claim their first league trophy in 30 years.

They are on track to do so having gone unbeaten in their opening 10 games in the Premier League, allowing them to open up a six-point lead over last year's champions Manchester City.

The Reds host Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night before they resume Premier League action.