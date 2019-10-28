Unai Emery Will Speak to Arsenal Officials Over Future of Granit Xhaka as Captain

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has admitted that he needs to speak with club officials about Granit Xhaka's clash with fans during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

Shortly after the hour mark, Xhaka was substituted for Bukayo Saka - a decision which was greeted with cheers from many at the Emirates Stadium, and he responded by cupping his hand to his ear, taking his shirt off and walking straight down the tunnel.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

Speaking after the game (via The Times), Emery was adamant that Xhaka was wrong to respond in that manner, and the club certainly intend to deal with the issue internally.

“I think now is the time to stay calm and also tomorrow to speak with him. His reaction was wrong," he said. “We are working, me and the club, inside with every player to manage playing under pressure. We need to be clever in our minds and create habits under pressure for our minds to be clearer. We can play with our hearts and can be hot in difficult moments but our minds must be clever.

"We are going to speak about that, of course, because the reaction was wrong. We will speak with the players and the club about this reaction.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

“We are here because we have supporters. In football we are the workers inside but we play for them. We need every time to have a lot of respect for them when they are applauding us and when they are also criticising us.”

When asked directly whether Xhaka would be stripped of the Arsenal captaincy, Emery refused to be drawn on the subject, but did admit that he intends to speak to the club's hierarchy about what to do next.

"It is not the moment to speak about that because first I want to speak with him,” Emery said. “I want to speak with the club. I think we need to stay calm to speak about that. But really, he was wrong."

