Wayne Rooney's Son Kai Set to Re-Join Manchester City Academy

Wayne Rooney's son Kai will be offered the opportunity to rejoin Manchester City's academy when Rooney and his family return to the UK.

Kai Rooney was signed by City back in 2016, when father Wayne was still playing for the club's rivals Manchester United.

It was thought that nine-year-old Kai might end up playing for United like his dad, but City swooped in to add the promising youngster to their youth ranks.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

However, when Rooney Snr left England for the United States to play for MLS side D.C. United in 2018, it meant Kai could no longer continue to train at Man City's academy.

According to the Mirro though, Kai was told that he could return to City's ranks when he came back home to the UK.

Rooney has called time on his American adventure and will join up with Derby County this January as a player-coach. Man Utd's all-time top goalscorer has signalled his intent to start coaching as soon as his playing career officially comes to an end. Having seen what Derby County offered former England teammate Frank Lampard, Rooney will be excited to get going.

This means that son Kai will be offered a position back in City's academy, where he is apparently highly regarded.

While Kai is still many years off the realistic prospect of emulating his dad in the Premier League and beyond, Man City's state-of-the-art academy has had many success stories in recent seasons. These include current first-team duo Phil Foden and Angelino, as well as many players now thriving at other clubs, such as Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz, Bournemouth's David Brooks and, son of another former United great, Kasper Schmeichel.