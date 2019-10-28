Women's Super League Roundup - Week 5: Arsenal End Man City's Unbeaten Streak and Chelsea Go Top

Arsenal emerged victorious in their top of the table clash with Manchester City to inflict a first league defeat of the season on the Citizens.

Vivianne Miedema scored the decisive goal, running onto a Kim Little through ball and finishing cooly to give the Gunners a crucial 1-0 win.

City are now without a victory in their last three in all competitions, although welcoming back forwards Georgia Stanway and Ellen White will be a huge boost.

Defeat for City means that Chelsea now occupy top spot, after coming from behind to beat West Ham 3-1.

Substitute Adriana Leon had given the Hammers the lead with her first touch, before a fabulous finish from Sophie Ingle, an absolute thunderbolt from Ji So-Yun, and a last minute goal from Drew Spence completed the Chelsea comeback.

Oh, Ji 🤩



A stunning strike to take the lead for @ChelseaFCW! pic.twitter.com/VipbqRNMeH — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) October 27, 2019

This means just one point now separates the top three in this most exciting of title races.

Manchester United continued their impressive run of form to beat Reading 2-0, making it three league wins on the bounce for Casey Stoney's side.

A first half Kirsty Hanson volley and calm Jess Sigworth finish late on after a stunning pass from Jackie Groenen wrapped up the three points for United.

The Red Devils are level on points with Everton after the Merseyside club recorded a 2-0 victory over Brighton.





Chloe Kelly scored her fourth goal of the season and Esme Morgan headed home from a corner to get Everton back to winning ways after two consecutive league defeats.

Tottenham continued their impressive start to life in the WSL with a 2-1 win at Bristol City.

Spurs had trailed at half time to an Abi Harrison strike, and it looked as if it was going to be a frustrating afternoon for the visitors after Sophie Baggaley saved a Rachel Furness spot kick.

But two remarkable goals in the space of two minutes from Kit Graham handed Tottenham their third win of the season.

😍 What a goal from @KitGraham!



Straight into the top corner to give @SpursWomen the lead pic.twitter.com/tYCqmd437q — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) October 27, 2019

Birmingham registered their first three points of the campaign to move off the bottom of the table at the expense of Liverpool.





Kerys Harrop headed home a Lucy Staniforth free kick in the first half to give the hosts the lead, before Staniforth got on the scoresheet herself late on to secure a vital win for Birmingham and leave Liverpool rooted to the bottom of the table.

One touch is all it takes 👌@lucystan37 fires in and seals @BCFCwomen's first three points of the @BarclaysFAWSL season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ud5RPC9dFn — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) October 27, 2019

The WSL pauses until November 17th, with clubs returning to Continental Cup action next weekend, followed by the international break.