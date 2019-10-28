Women's Super League Roundup - Week 5: Arsenal End Man City's Unbeaten Streak and Chelsea Go Top

Arsenal emerged victorious in their top of the table clash with Manchester City to inflict a first league defeat of the season on the Citizens.
Vivianne Miedema scored the decisive goal, running onto a Kim Little through ball and finishing cooly to give the Gunners a crucial 1-0 win.
There's only one outcome when @VivianneMiedema's through on goal 🔥— Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) October 27, 2019
🎥 @BTSportFootball pic.twitter.com/LvE9dRntxE
City are now without a victory in their last three in all competitions, although welcoming back forwards Georgia Stanway and Ellen White will be a huge boost.
Defeat for City means that Chelsea now occupy top spot, after coming from behind to beat West Ham 3-1.
Substitute Adriana Leon had given the Hammers the lead with her first touch, before a fabulous finish from Sophie Ingle, an absolute thunderbolt from Ji So-Yun, and a last minute goal from Drew Spence completed the Chelsea comeback.
Oh, Ji 🤩— Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) October 27, 2019
A stunning strike to take the lead for @ChelseaFCW! pic.twitter.com/VipbqRNMeH
This means just one point now separates the top three in this most exciting of title races.
Manchester United continued their impressive run of form to beat Reading 2-0, making it three league wins on the bounce for Casey Stoney's side.
A first half Kirsty Hanson volley and calm Jess Sigworth finish late on after a stunning pass from Jackie Groenen wrapped up the three points for United.
😍 That ball from @Jackie_10_— Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) October 27, 2019
🙌 First goal in the @BarclaysFAWSL for @jessSigsworth5
🔥 @ManUtdWomen on fire pic.twitter.com/cikpf4GW4e
The Red Devils are level on points with Everton after the Merseyside club recorded a 2-0 victory over Brighton.
Chloe Kelly scored her fourth goal of the season and Esme Morgan headed home from a corner to get Everton back to winning ways after two consecutive league defeats.
#VictoryMonday 😁💙 pic.twitter.com/SYEqC0tzIS— Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) October 28, 2019
Tottenham continued their impressive start to life in the WSL with a 2-1 win at Bristol City.
Spurs had trailed at half time to an Abi Harrison strike, and it looked as if it was going to be a frustrating afternoon for the visitors after Sophie Baggaley saved a Rachel Furness spot kick.
But two remarkable goals in the space of two minutes from Kit Graham handed Tottenham their third win of the season.
😍 What a goal from @KitGraham!— Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) October 27, 2019
Straight into the top corner to give @SpursWomen the lead pic.twitter.com/tYCqmd437q
Birmingham registered their first three points of the campaign to move off the bottom of the table at the expense of Liverpool.
Kerys Harrop headed home a Lucy Staniforth free kick in the first half to give the hosts the lead, before Staniforth got on the scoresheet herself late on to secure a vital win for Birmingham and leave Liverpool rooted to the bottom of the table.
One touch is all it takes 👌@lucystan37 fires in and seals @BCFCwomen's first three points of the @BarclaysFAWSL season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ud5RPC9dFn— Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) October 27, 2019
The WSL pauses until November 17th, with clubs returning to Continental Cup action next weekend, followed by the international break.