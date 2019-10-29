8 of the Best Stats From a Thrilling Weekend of Premier League Football

Leicester City annihilated records on their way to a phenomenal 9-0 victory at Southampton, posting some crazy stats as they did so.





Of course, the Foxes weren't the only side who enjoyed their weekend, with five other top-flight teams securing all three points. There was plenty of controversy, bundles of goals, and loads of lovely statistics from gameweek 10.

Here's a look at eight of the best stats from the latest round of Premier League fixtures.

Does Lightning Strike Twice?

It must be rather nice being a Leicester supporter. Having been crowned champions of England back in 2016, the Midlands outfit are roaring once more under the leadership of Brendan Rodgers, taking 20 points from their first 10 league fixtures this term.

That total leaves them one ahead of the tally they'd amassed at this stage during that miraculous title-winning season. No one's ruling them out of the race for the Champions League places, but should we also be talking about them as contenders for top-spot?

From Suarez to Perez

Robin Jones/GettyImages

Whether he's facing them on the south-coast or up in the north-east, Ayoze Perez always seems to have a ball against Southampton.

The Spaniard got a treble on Friday evening against the sorry Saints, just as he did in April when he was still plying his trade for Newcastle United.

As a result, he becomes the first player since Luis Suarez to hit back-to-back top-flight hat-tricks versus the same club, the Uruguayan doing so in September 2012 as Liverpool ran riot in consecutive drubbings of Norwich City.

The Penalty Winner...

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

Wilfried Zaha has earned Crystal Palace 16 penalties in Premier League games following his return from Manchester United in the summer of 2014, the joint-highest total in that time alongside Jamie Vardy.

He gets endless stick for his alleged diving, yet the Eagles winger is doing the business and ensuring his side keep picking up points, with Zaha drawing a foul from Calum Chambers to get his team back in the contest in their 2-2 at Arsenal.

Given they're sixth in the table at present, it's unlikely the Palace fan-base will be care how many of those 16 spot-kicks were won dubiously.

...& the Penalty Taker

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

Vardy may be able to match Zaha for drawing fouls in the area, but he's way off the Ivorian's teammate Luka Milivojevic when it comes to converting from 12 yards.





Since making his Premier League debut in 2017, the Eagles midfielder has scored 21 spot-kicks for his club, more than doubling the Leicester striker's tally.





The fact Vardy is second in the standings demonstrates Milivojevic's proficiency with penalties, the 28-year-old building a strong reputation as a set-piece specialist.

The Dreaded Number 50

Alex Morton/GettyImages

You may occasionally hear Gooners chanting about their 49-match unbeaten streak in the early 2000s after the Invincibles blitzed their way to the Premier League throne.





It seems all of Arsenal's good runs come to an end just before they reach the half-century mark. Before their clash with Watford in mid-September, Unai Emery's men had won the last 49 Premier League games in which they'd gone two goals up.





The Hornets stopped that streak as they clawed back the deficit to hold the Gunners to a 2-2 draw, while Palace did likewise on Sunday, in no small part thanks to a timely VAR intervention ruling out a late Sokratis winner.



But, They Have Yerry Mina?

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Yes, Everton have the half-man-half-mountain that is Yerry Mina in the heart of their backline. No, the Toffees do not use him - or anyone - to good effect in the opposition penalty area.

Marco Silva watched his team score their first goal from a set-piece in 2019/20 away at Brighton, though it wasn't even one of the Merseysiders' players who turned home. Instead, it was poor old Adam Webster who put through his own net to end Everton's wait.

Fortunately for the centre-back, he wasn't the only man to score an own-goal at the Amex, Lucas Digne beating Jordan Pickford to hand the hosts a last-gasp 3-2 triumph.

Captain America: Civil War

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

We now have two Americans who have struck hat-tricks in the English first division following Christian Pulisic's blockbuster showing away to Burnley as Chelsea downed the Clarets 4-2.

He joins ex-Fulham hero Clint Dempsey in that exclusive group of US internationals with Premier League match-balls. Will Pulisic break the veteran's record of 57 top-flight goals, though? He could well do...

Talk About Ending a Drought

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Now, you wouldn't expect centre-back pairing Jamaal Lascelles and Federico Fernandez to be the most prolific players. The former had gone 634 days without a Premier League goal prior to the meeting with Wolves, while the latter was on his 407th day waiting for an assist.

The duo combined to end both of their droughts as the Newcastle captain nodded in from his partner's cross, aiding the Magpies' cause in their 1-1 draw with the Wanderers.

For more from Ed Alexander, follow him on Twitter!