Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha Issues Open Letter in Thanks to Leicester Fans for Love & Support

Leicester City chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha has issued an open letter to the club's fans, in thanks for the love and support they have shown his family in the wake of the first anniversary of father Vichai's passing.

A tragic helicopter crash at the King Power Stadium on 27 October 2018 claimed the life of the popular chairman, along with four other people, following a home clash with West Ham United in the Premier League.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha expressed his gratitude to the Leicester City fans in an open letter on the club's official website following the recent events to mark one year since his father's death.

The now club chairman said: "I want to say thank you to the Leicester City family – our supporters and our community – for your love and support this weekend. You have once again shown me how much love and care is in our Football Club. It means so much to me and to my family."

In the Foxes recent home clash with Burnley a supporter walk was organised prior to kick off and fans were encouraged to leave their own tributes to their late chairman at the new memorial garden opened at the stadium, which is dedicated to all of those who lost their lives in the tragedy.





The current chairman said he received photographs and video tributes from the fans and spoke of his excitement at seeing the new garden at the King Power Stadium: "I received photographs and videos from the memorial garden in Leicester and read so many messages and tributes.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

"It is a garden my father would have loved and I am looking forward to seeing it when I come for the Arsenal match next month. My father meant so much to so many people and I hope the garden can be a place where everyone can find some peace. Thank you so much for your respect, kindness and dignity during the anniversary weekend."

The Srivaddhanaprabha family have helped to transform the fortunes of Leicester off and on the pitch since the King Power Group purchased the club in 2010. Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha helped finance the Foxes' return to the top flight in 2014 as well as their fairytale Premier League title win in 2016.