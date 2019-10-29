Alaves vs Atletico Madrid Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Atletico Madrid return to La Liga action on Tuesday night with a trip to the Basque Country, as Diego Simeone's side take on mid-table Alaves.

Alaves lost 4-1 against Valencia last time out, and sit 14th in La Liga, but have turned the Mendizorrotza Stadium into a bit of a fortress thus far, losing only once at home all season.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Los Rojiblancos, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last nine games, and will look to continue their good form in order to remain in touch with top-of-the-table Granada. A win here for Simeone's side, will temporarily put them top, before Barcelona play later on, so Atletico will be keen to capitalise and hope to put the pressure on Ernesto Valverde's men.

Here's 90min's preview of the match.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 29 October What Time Is Kick Off? 18:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Mendizorrotza Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Premier Sports 1 Referee? Xavier Estrada Fernández



Team News

Alaves will be without Bergui, as the left winger continues to recover from the cruciate ligament injury he picked up in March.

Tomas Pina and Rodrigo Ely look set to miss out too, after both picked up hamstring injuries earlier this month.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Atletico will be without Jose Gimenez, who has a muscle injury, and Sime Vrsaljko, who continues his injury rehabilitation after long-term injury.





Joao Felix and Stefan Savic are due to return in early November, so there is a small chance they could make the substitutes bench. However, it's unlikely that Simeone will take a chance - with Saul Niguez also a doubt for the game.

Predicted Lineups

Alaves Fernando Pacheco; Martin, Laguardia, Magallan, Ruben Duarte; Aleix Vidal, Manu Garcia, Wakaso, Luis Rioja; Lucas Perez, Joselu.

Atletico Madrid Oblak; Trippier, Felipe, Hermoso, Renan Lodi; Koke, Llorente, Partey, Lemar; Diego Costa, Morata



Head to Head Record

In the last five matches between the two, Atletico have totally dominated, scoring nine goals and conceding none - including a comprehensive 4-0 win.

David Aliaga/MB Media/GettyImages

Overall, Atletico have dominated this fixture, with Alaves' last victory coming in May 2003. The hosts haven't scored against Los Rojiblancos since 2016, so face an uphill battle to get a result.

Recent Form

The hosts have been inconsistent lately, with two wins and three losses in their last five. However, their two wins both came at home, which will give them confidence to go and get a result.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Atletico are unbeaten in nine games, and will be extremely confident that they can extend that run to ten games.

In their last five clashes, Atleti have only shipped one goal - and goalkeeper Jan Oblak will be confident of another shutout behind his watertight defence.

Here's how both sides have performed in their last five games.

Alaves Atletico Madrid Villarreal 4-1 Alaves (25/10) Atletico Madrid 2-0 Athletic Bilbao (26/10) Alaves 2-0 Celta Vigo (20/10) Atletico Madrid 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen (22/10) Valencia 2-1 Alaves (5/10) Atletico Madrid 1-1 Valencia (19/10) Alaves 2-0 Mallorca (29/9) Valladolid 0-0 Atletico Madrid (6/10) Real Sociedad 3-0 Alaves (26/9) Lokomotiv Moscow 0-2 Atletico Madrid (1/10)

Prediction

Travelling to northern Spain has proven tricky for a number of sides, so Alaves will hope that Atletico follow suit.

The Babazorros are unbeaten in two and will be hopeful that sneaking the opening goal could provide the platform to scoop all three points.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Unbeaten in their last nine, and with a chance to go top, Atletico's confidence should be sky high, and they are regarded as overwhelming favourites to pick up another win.

They don't score many though, so expect the away side to win it - but only by the odd goal.