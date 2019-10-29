Barcelona 5-1 Valladolid: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Messi Shines in Big Barça Win

Barcelona thrashed Valladolid 5-1 to record a fifth consecutive win in La Liga on Tuesday night.

The home side took an early lead after Clément Lenglet smashed home an opportunistic first time effort with just two minutes on the clock. The visitors though dragged themselves level and held their own for a significant period of the first half.

However Barcelona's quality shone through and Arturo Vidal poked his side back in front before Lionel Messi's expert long range free kick gave the hosts total control before the break.

Late strikes by Luis Suarez and another by Messi after some expert, intricate play, added gloss to the finish for Los Cules, in another comfortable La Liga night at Camp Nou.

Barcelona

Key Talking Point

With Atletico Madrid dropping points earlier in the day, Los Cules were going into this clash knowing a win would see them leapfrog their rivals at the top of the table and reclaim top spot, albeit on a temporary basis. Granada could get back there themselves if they win away at Getafe on Thursday.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Four straight league wins and 11 goals scored had seen confidence restored after a patchy start to the season for Ernesto Valverde's men and they certainly wasted no time at all in stamping their authority on this match.

The quality on show was sensational at times, not that you'd expect anything less. Messi looks to be right back to his best and the goals are flowing. With Antoine Griezmann having had time to settle in, Luis Suarez scoring and Ansu Fati breaking through, there were more suggestions here that Barça are moving up the gears.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: ter Stegen (6), Semedo (5), Pique (6), Lenglet (7), Alba (7), Vidal (8), Busquets (6), de Jong (6), Messi (9*), Suarez (7), Fati (6).





Substitutes: Rakitic (7) Griezmann (6) Roberto (5).

Star Man - Lionel Messi

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

It was always going to be Messi, after yet another masterclass from the sensational Argentine. Messi pulled the strings all night for Barcelona as his quality and killer vision was simply too much for the beleaguered visitors.

Two goals - one beauty of a free kick and one incredible snap-finish - were accompanied by two assists. All in a night's work for Messi in Barca colours.

Valladolid



