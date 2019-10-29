Beşiktaş Eager to Terminate Loris Karius' Loan & Send Goalkeeper Back to Liverpool

Beşiktaş are understood to be keen on terminating Loris Karius' loan deal at the club and sending him back to Liverpool.

The German initially moved to Turkey on a two-year loan deal which is set to expire at the end of the season, and Beşiktaş do have the option to sign him permanently.

However, according to Takvim, that will almost certainly not be happening as Beşiktaş want to get rid of Karius early. They have grown weary of his inconsistent performances and have already begun looking for a replacement.





He has kept just ten clean sheets in his 46 appearances for the club, conceding 65 goals in that time as well.

Club officials are set to meet with Liverpool to explore the possibility of terminating the loan, as they want to replace Karius with Fulham goalkeeper Fabri, who is currently on loan at Real Mallorca.

A return to Liverpool would likely not be ideal for Karius, who would almost certainly find himself behind both Alisson and Adrián in Jürgen Klopp's estimations at Anfield.





However, he did recently admit that he felt it was possible that he could play for Liverpool again, describing it as a "good option" for him.





Having said that, he also accepted that it may not happen, but he was confident that he would be able to seal a move to "another decent team" and continue his career elsewhere.

Currently under contract at Anfield until the summer of 2021, Liverpool would likely be eager to sell Karius as soon as possible, before his market value plummets even further. By the time his loan with Beşiktaş expires, he will have just one year to run on his deal, meaning he could leave for free.

There is yet to be any real interest in Karius', whose stock is still damaged after his error-laden showing in the 2017/18 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid, so Liverpool may have a job on their hands trying to find a buyer.

