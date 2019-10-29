Brighton & Crystal Palace Tipped for Transfer Tussle Over Rangers Midfielder

Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Brighton could be set to fight it out for Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara this January, with both clubs scouting the player on numerous occasions this season.

Kamara has started the 2019/20 campaign in fine form, and as a result, has caught the attention of both Roy Hodgson and Graham Potter's recruitment teams.

The Daily Mail claims that in addition to rivals Palace and Brighton, both Burnley and Aston Villa are keeping an eye on the Finland international, but have no immediate plans to make a move.

The 23-year-old was a trainee at Arsenal, before making a permanent move to Dundee in 2017. He then signed for Rangers for a relatively measly £50,000 in January, but a move away exactly one year later is now a possibility.

The central midfielder, who is of Sierra Leonean heritage, could be a good signing for any mid-table team in the Premier League, and his ability to control a game with a great passing range is certainly something that would interest many managers.

His quality was on show during his side's 1-1 draw against FC Porto in the Europa League last week, as he produced a brilliant performance against a tough opposition in hostile conditions.

Rangers currently sit level on points with fierce rivals Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership, and they take on sixth place Ross County on Wednesday looking to keep themselves at the summit of the table.