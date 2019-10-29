Carabao Cup Roundup: Watford Lose at Everton, Man City Cruise & Oxford Beat Sunderland on Penalties

Southampton's woes continued as they followed up their 9-0 humiliation by Leicester with a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad on Tuesday evening.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's men were under a great deal of pressure early on, with City seeing as much as 88% of the ball. However, the defence was eventually breached midway through the first half, with Nicolas Otamendi heading home from a Bernardo Silva cross. Sergio Aguero added a second for the home side before the end of the half, turning in a Kyle Walker pass.

Aguero then helped himself to his second of the night and it appeared as though the Sky Blues would run away with it, but the Saints were able to pull a goal back through Jack Stephens. Nonetheless, it was a comfortable evening for Pep Guardiola's men.

Leicester followed up their record-breaking win over Southampton with another impressive display, as Brendan Rodgers' men overcame League One side Burton 3-1. Kelechi Iheanacho opened the scoring for the Foxes from a Youri Tielemans pass, before Tielemans doubled the away side's lead.

Liam Boyce gave the home side hope, but Rodgers' men were able to add a third through James Maddison and book their place in the next round.

Everton, meanwhile, were booed off at half-time in their fourth round tussle with Watford at Goodison Park, but were eventually able to sneak past the Hornets 2-0.

The Toffees hit the woodwork twice, before Mason Holgate's header broke the deadlock. Richarlison added a second to seal the win and ease the pressure on Marco Silva.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Elsewhere, Oxford United overcame fellow League One side Sunderland on penalties, after the match ended 1-1. Robert Hall gave Oxford the lead, but the away side were able to draw level late on and take the game to penalties. Oxford goalkeeper Simon Eastwood was the hero, as the home side booked their place in the quarter-finals with a 4-2 win in the shootout.

And Colchester overcame their League Two counterparts Crawley Town, as they prevailed 3-1. Crawley's Dannie Bulman opened the scoring with a stunning strike, but Luke Norris equalised within 60 seconds for the away side. Colchester, who defeated Tottenham in the last round, later turned the tie on its head and sealed their place in the next round.

Carabao Cup Fourth Round Results: