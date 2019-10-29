Carabao Cup Roundup: Watford Lose at Everton, Man City Cruise & Oxford Beat Sunderland on Penalties

By 90Min
October 29, 2019

Southampton's woes continued as they followed up their 9-0 humiliation by Leicester with a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad on Tuesday evening.  

Ralph Hasenhuttl's men were under a great deal of pressure early on, with City seeing as much as 88% of the ball. However, the defence was eventually breached midway through the first half, with Nicolas Otamendi heading home from a Bernardo Silva cross. Sergio Aguero added a second for the home side before the end of the half, turning in a Kyle Walker pass.

Aguero then helped himself to his second of the night and it appeared as though the Sky Blues would run away with it, but the Saints were able to pull a goal back through Jack Stephens. Nonetheless, it was a comfortable evening for Pep Guardiola's men.

Leicester followed up their record-breaking win over Southampton with another impressive display, as Brendan Rodgers' men overcame League One side Burton 3-1. Kelechi Iheanacho opened the scoring for the Foxes from a Youri Tielemans pass, before Tielemans doubled the away side's lead. 

Liam Boyce gave the home side hope, but Rodgers' men were able to add a third through James Maddison and book their place in the next round. 

Everton, meanwhile, were booed off at half-time in their fourth round tussle with Watford at Goodison Park, but were eventually able to sneak past the Hornets 2-0. 

The Toffees hit the woodwork twice, before Mason Holgate's header broke the deadlock. Richarlison added a second to seal the win and ease the pressure on Marco Silva.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Elsewhere, Oxford United overcame fellow League One side Sunderland on penalties, after the match ended 1-1. Robert Hall gave Oxford the lead, but the away side were able to draw level late on and take the game to penalties. Oxford goalkeeper Simon Eastwood was the hero, as the home side booked their place in the quarter-finals with a 4-2 win in the shootout. 

And Colchester overcame their League Two counterparts Crawley Town, as they prevailed 3-1. Crawley's Dannie Bulman opened the scoring with a stunning strike, but Luke Norris equalised within 60 seconds for the away side. Colchester, who defeated Tottenham in the last round, later turned the tie on its head and sealed their place in the next round. 

Carabao Cup Fourth Round Results:

Manchester City 3-1 Southampton
Burton 1-3 Leicester City
Everton 2-0 Watford
Crawley Town 1-3 Colchester
Oxford United 1-1 Sunderland (4-2 Pen)

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message