Chelsea Targeting Players in 3 Key Positions Once Transfer Ban is Lifted

Chelsea have been tipped to pursue a new centre-back, a winger and a striker once their transfer ban is lifted.

The Blues were banned from signing players during the summer after being found guilty of breaking rules in relation to recruiting young players. The ban is set to run until next summer, but there is an optimism around the club that it could be lifted in January.

If they are able to sign players, The Athletic's Dominic Fifield believes that those three positions will likely be priorities for Chelsea, but plenty will ride on how the team is coping when the ban is eventually lifted.

Finding a new centre-back is believed to be highest on the Blues' agenda. Both Antonio Rüdiger and Andreas Christensen have battled injuries this season, leaving Frank Lampard with just Fikayo Tomori and Kurt Zouma, so further reinforcements may be necessary.

As for wingers, Chelsea will monitor both Willian and Pedro over the coming months. The two veterans are both out of contract at the end of the season and could be allowed to depart the club if officials believe they can no longer offer what they used to.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic are seen as the long-term successors, but Chelsea will likely need to bring in some more depth if either Willian or Pedro does leave Stamford Bridge.

However, one player who Fifield does not believe will head to Chelsea is Wilfried Zaha. The Crystal Palace man has regularly been linked with the Blues, but Fifield claims that Chelsea would be reluctant to spend so heavily on a player who may disrupt the development of both Hudson-Odoi and Pulisic.

Finally, solving their problems at striker is another priority. Tammy Abraham is the consensus starter at the club, but there are doubts over who should operate as backup.

Michy Batshuayi is yet to fully convince since joining the club, while Olivier Giroud has been tipped to leave the club in pursuit of regular game time, so Chelsea may be on the market for at least one new forward.

Despite their desire to strengthen in three positions, Chelsea are not expected to spend too heavily over the coming transfer windows, as they are completely satisfied with the crop of youngsters who have established themselves as stars this season.

Instead, finding suitable backups appears to be high on their agenda. Club officials want to improve the depth of the squad to ensure they can compete on all fronts, so a number of low-profile signings is believed to be the likely outcome.

