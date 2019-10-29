Chris Smalling Roma Loan 'Not Expected to Be Made Permanent'

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling could return to the club at the end of his loan to Roma, despite recent speculation his move to Italy would be made permanent.

Smalling, who was set to be a back-up player had he stayed at Old Trafford this season, has made a strong start to life at Roma and it has been rumoured that the Serie A club are keen for the 29-year-old to stay beyond the end of the campaign.

Giampiero Sposito/GettyImages

However, as things stand, the defender is still set to return to Manchester as nothing about a permanent transfer has yet been formally discussed, according to Sky Sports.

United head of development John Murtough travelled to the Italian capital last week to sit down with Roma officials, but the Daily Mail reported that the meeting was for him to check on Smalling’s progress and no transfer negotiations took place.

Smalling returning to United is just the situation as it stands because the issue has not properly been touched upon. Whether things might change is another matter, however.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claimed at the end of last week that Smalling has ‘already convinced everyone’ at Roma. The club were said to be working on their transfer proposal and Di Marzio suggested a first meeting with United of that nature could take place in the ‘coming weeks’.

Whatever happens, Smalling certainly seems to be enjoying the fresh challenge.

“I’m really enjoying Italian football and I think it does suit my game,” he recently told Forbes.

“Hopefully come May I can say I’ve had a good season, the team has had a good season and it’s been a great success. I think having the opportunity to experience Serie A at a big club like Roma was too good to turn down.”

Roma currently sit fifth in Serie A with 16 points from nine games, seven points off the pace of early leaders Juventus.

