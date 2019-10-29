Corinthians Win 2019 Copa Libertadores Femenina But There Is Not Yet a Women's Club World Cup

Corinthians have won the 2019 Copa Libertadores Femenina after defeating fellow Brazilian club and 2015 champions Ferroviaria in the final this week.





For Corinthians, it is a first continental triumph since splitting from their previous joint venture with city neighbours Audax and winning the Libertadores Femenina trophy in 2017.

⚪⚫ BI-CAM-PE-ÃS!!! O título da @LibertadoresFEM 2019 é do @SCCPFutFeminino, que venceu a @guerreirasgrena por 2-0 para conquistar a Copa pela 2ª vez.



🏆🇧🇷 @Corinthians es el bicampeón de la #LibertadoresFEM 2019 luego de vencer a @afeoficial por 2-0 en Quito. pic.twitter.com/mP1yoZ4AYn — CONMEBOL Libertadores Femenina (@LibertadoresFEM) October 29, 2019

Differing from the season-long men’s Libertadores, the women’s competition takes the form of a tournament more like a World Cup played in a host country - this year it was played in Ecuador.

Corinthians successfully navigated the group stage, before beating Santiago Morning of Chile and Colombia’s America de Cali to reach the final.

Final opponents Ferroviaria knocked out reigning champions Atletico Huila from Colombia in the last eight, before then seeing off Paraguay’s Cerro Porteno.

The final proved to be a tight affair and remained goalless until the closing stages when Giovanna Crivelari broke the deadlock to put Corinthians in the lead. Juliete then scored in the 90th minute to make sure of the win and game at Ecuador’s national stadium finished 2-0.

There are a handful of internationally recognised names in the Corinthians side, notably left-sided national team star Tamires, who returned to play club football in her homeland earlier year following a spell in Europe at Danish club Fortuna Hjorring.

38-year-old captain Grazi enjoyed 14-year international career until 2012 and went to three World Cups and two Olympic tournaments. Defender Erika wasn’t at this year’s World Cup, but she has been an international player for 13 years and has been to the Olympics three times.

As things stand, there is no Women’s Club World Cup that would pit Corinthians against reigning European champions Lyon. But there have been increased calls for one and FIFA president Gianni Infantino has expressed interest in putting together such a competition.

Japan previously organised and hosted an invitational version between 2012 and 2014, which saw English, Brazilian, Australian and Chilean visitors face local sides during its brief lifespan.

