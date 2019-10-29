Dortmund v Monchengladbach Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Borussia Dortmund play host to early Bundesliga table-toppers Borussia Monchengladbach in the standout fixture of round two in the DFB-Pokal.

This will be the second time that these two have met in just over ten days - with Marco Rose's side out for revenge after their 1-0 defeat at Signal Iduna Park last time out. Despite that result, ‎Die Fohlen remain top of the Bundesliga, just a point ahead of Bavarian giants Bayern and three ahead of BVB, who currently occupy fifth after their indifferent start to the season.

For this one, however, we switch over to 'cup football' and the DFB-Pokal - Germany's premier cup competition.

Here's 90min's preview for the second 'Battle of the Borussia's' of the season.

Where to Watch

When is Kick Off? Wednesday 30 October What Time is Kick Off? 19:45 (BST) Where is it Played? Signal Iduna Park TV Channel/Live Stream N/A Referee Benjamin Cortus

Team News

Dortmund will once again be without Paco Alcacer (Achilles tendon) and Marcel Schmelzer (hip flexor). Roman Bürki and Mario Götze are also injury doubts with influenza and hand injury respectively.

Marco Rose has to deal with a long injury list for this one with Matthias Ginter, Lars Stindl, Alassane Plea, Ibrahima Traoré, Fabian Johnson and Raffael among those likely to miss the game.

Both sides fielded strong lineups in round one against inferior opposition and although that was in pre-season, both coaches should name strong starting XI's for this one - injuries permitting.

Predicted Lineups

Dortmund Hitz; Piszczek, Weigl, Hummels, Guerreiro; Witsel, Delaney; Sancho, Reus, Hazard; Brandt. Monchengladbach Sommer; Lainer, Beyer, Elvedi, Wendt; Kramer, Zakaria; Herrmann, Benes, Neuhaus; Thuram.

Head to Head Record

BVB have dominated this fixture in recent years - winning 18 of the previous 28 meetings between the two sides.

‎Die Fohlen's last victory in this fixture came in a 3-1 home win back in 2015. The away side also haven't won in Dortmund since a 2-1 win in the 2013/14 season.

Two Saturday's ago, these two met in Dortmund once more with BVB running out 1-0 winners in what was a very tight encounter.

Recent Form

Their defeat in Dortmund ended a run of four straight Bundesliga wins for Rose's Monchengladbach. However, an impressive 4-2 home victory over Eintracht Frankfurt saw them return to the top of the table after Bayern had won earlier in the day.

Despite their impressive domestic form, Monchengladbach have endured a dismal start to their Europa League campaign. Rose's side were embarrassed on matchday one, losing 4-0 at home to Austrian minnows Wolfsberg and have since picked up two points from their next two games, leaving them bottom of Group J.

Overall, BVB in Lucien Favre's second season have faced a difficult start to their campaign - both domestically and continentally.

After winning three of their first four in the league, three 2-2 draws on the trot saw Favre's men slip down the table and after a 0-0 stalemate in the Revierderby, they now sit fifth in the Bundesliga.

In terms of the DFB-Pokal, BVB were able to get past third-tier side Uerdigen in round one thanks to goals from Marco Reus and Paco Alcacer handing Dortmund a 2-0 victory on the road.





Meanwhile, a Marcus Thuram goal helped Monchengladbach to a 1-0 win at Bundesliga 2. side SV Sandhausen.

Here's how the two have fared in their last five outings,

Dortmund Monchengladbach Schalke 0-0 Dortmund (26/10) Monchengladbach 4-2 Frankfurt (27/10) Inter 2-0 Dortmund (23/10) Roma 1-1 Monchengladbach (24/10) Dortmund 1-0 Monchengladbach (19/10)

Dortmund 1-0 Monchengladbach (19/10) Freiburg 2-2 Dortmund (05/10) Monchengladbach 5-1 Augsburg (06/10) Slavia Praha 0-2 Dortmund (02/10) Istanbul Basaksehir 1-1 Monchengladbach (03/10)

Prediction

The home side have struggled to fill the void left by Alcacer in recent weeks, scoring just once in their three previous games in all competitions. The use of a false-nine to fill that void has largely been unsuccessful and on the whole, Favre's emphasis on sitting deep and countering hasn't exactly pleased the BVB faithful this season.

However, the hosts should escape with the win here against a side that has been playing some superb stuff under their new manager. Despite not having the talent on the level of the Bayern's, the Dortmund's and the Leipzig's, Monchengladbach have arguably been the best team to watch in Germany so far this season and were the better side when these two met recently.

But, the visitors' long injury list gives BVB the slight advantage and they should get the win here with the much cleaner bill of health they have at the moment.

Prediction: Dortmund 2-1 Monchengladbach