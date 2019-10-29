England Women Announce 21-Player Squad for Sell-Out Wembley Clash With Germany

England Women manager Phil Neville has named his 21-player squad for next month’s sold out prestige friendly against Germany at Wembley, which is expected to set a new attendance record for a women’s football match in England.

World Cup Bronze Boot winner Ellen White is still missing having only just recovered from injury, but Jill Scott, Toni Duggan and Millie Bright all return. Chelsea forward Bethany England also keeps her place after an impressive start to her international career.

The same set of players will then round off 2019 - which has seen the Lionesses win the SheBelieves Cup for the first time and reach another World Cup semi-final - with a much more low key international friendly against Czech Republic in Ceske Budejovice.

It was recently announced that all tickets for the 9 November clash against Germany at the 90,000-capacity Wembley have sold.

The current record for a women’s game on English soil stands at 80,203 and was set when the United States faced Japan at Wembley in the gold medal match at the 2012 Olympics. A little more than 70,000 also watched Great Britain against Brazil at Wembley in that tournament.

The attendance against Germany won’t be far short of the world record, which is still the 90,185 that watched the 1999 World Cup final between the United States in China in Pasadena.

21-Player England Women Squad for November Internationals:





Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Man Utd), Ellie Roebuck (Man City), Carly Telford (Chelsea)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Alex Greenwood (Lyon), Steph Houghton (Man City), Abbie McManus (Man Utd), Demi Stokes (Man City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Jill Scott (Man City), Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham), Keira Walsh (Man City)

Forwards: Toni Duggan (Atletico Madrid), Bethany England (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Man City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Lyon), Jodie Taylor (Reign FC)

