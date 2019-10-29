Gareth Bale Nears January Exit From Real Madrid After Meeting With Agent Over China Move

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale is closing in on a move away from the club in January after flying in to London to meet with his agent, Jonathan Barnett.

The Welshman's switch to Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning collapsed during the summer, but his situation under manager Zinedine Zidane has hardly improved, and now Bale is thought to be desperate to leave as soon as possible.

According to Marca, Bale has spoken to his agent to try and negotiate a move elsewhere, but the only concrete interest is coming from China, where Shanghai Shenhua are one of several sides trying to put together an acceptable deal.

His initial switch to China broke down after Real decided that they did not want to let him leave for free, but that has now changed and Los Blancos are prepared to let Bale go without a transfer fee, as they are desperate to get his high wages off their books.

Bale fuelled the fire of his exit by flying to London to meet his Barnett. El Chiringuito captured him at the airport, while AS note that the trip was specifically to meet his representatives.

Real officials did grant him permission to make the journey after training, despite it being just days before Wednesday's meeting with Leganés. He is not expected to make the matchday squad for the game, which will only escalate the tension between both parties.

The club are now thought to be prepared to sell him in January so, in an attempt to encourage offers, Bale's agent told ESPN that they have asked Real not to publish any medical information about him, after growing tired of the constant criticism over his injury record.

"Medical records are private," Barnett explained. "If every citizen's medical reports are private, why should Gareth's be public?"

Manchester United declined a summer move for Bale after growing concerned by his injury record, and it appears as though Bale is reluctant to see that happen once more.

