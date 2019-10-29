Granit Xhaka 'Refusing to Apologise' After Fall Out With Arsenal Fans

Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka has refused to apologise for his actions against Crystal Palace on Sunday, where the Swiss midfielder could be seen telling a section of fans to "f*** off" as he was substituted.

The 27-year-old was booed and jeered by home fans as he walked off the pitch, reacting by goading the home support whilst he was still on the pitch, cupping his ear and ultimately shouting expletives at the crowd.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has revealed that he asked Xhaka to make an apology during a meeting with the midfielder, but it appears that he's turned down the proposal as fans continue to wait some clarity from their captain.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

"Yes, I think when we make individual mistakes, we need to make apologies for the circumstances," Emery said, quoted by The Times. "I prefer to do that. We suggest to him to do it."

Emery, who has left Xhaka out of their squad which will face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, added that Arsenal's captain is "devastated" and will need some time out of the spotlight before he's brought back into the club's first-team.

"He is not feeling that with the supporters," he added. "It is not only yesterday and today. He is feeling the supporters don’t like him. But we are speaking with him to first be calm and be close with his family and be close with us because we are your family too.

"Be close and we are going to try to be close with our supporters and this is a step, little-by-little, towards that in this moment. It’s that he is devastated and he is very down.

"First is to recover him, his feelings. We need our family, our friends, our supporters to support us, like us. Love us, everybody.

"He was wrong and he feels it inside very deeply. He is down and the most important thing now is that we look after him, his family. Look after him, the club, the team and also recover our best Granit Xhaka."

