James Milner Eager to Extend Liverpool Stay as Midfielder Enters Final Months of Contract

Liverpool midfielder James Milner is working diligently in the hopes of earning a new deal at Anfield, with the veteran's contract due to expire next summer.

The England international joined the Reds on a free transfer from Manchester City in 2015 after spending five years at the Etihad Stadium, instantly securing a place in the starting lineup on Merseyside. He made 177 appearances in all competitions during his first four seasons under Jurgen Klopp, with Milner missing just two of Liverpool's 15 fixtures this term.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The 33-year-old was an integral part of the Reds team that won the club's sixth European Cup last campaign, whilst also collecting 97 points as they finished an agonising second place in the Premier League.

Discussing his current situation with the Guardian, Milner stated: "My contract with Liverpool is up at the end of the season, but hopefully we'll sort something out. I want to keep going as long as possible at the highest level. I still feel very good and no different to what I did six years ago.

"Someone said to me, a few years back, that I’m going to have to rein it in in training and look after myself a bit. I didn’t agree. I felt that the more I pushed myself, then the higher level I get in terms of fitness."

Despite nearing the end of his playing career, Milner has maintained a consistently-high level of performance for Klopp's side.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

During Liverpool's 2-1 victory over Leicester City in early October, he demonstrated his composure by slotting home a stoppage-time penalty to secure his club's 17th straight top-flight win.

That triumph maintained the Merseysiders healthy lead at the top of the table, though the subsequent draw away to Manchester United allowed their opponents' neighbours City to reduce the gap to six points.

