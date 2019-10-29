Lionel Messi Names the Best Striker He Ever Saw

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has picked the Brazilian Ronaldo as the greatest striker he has ever seen.

The Argentinean wizard, who has in the running for his sixth Ballon d'Or this year, was quizzed on several topics when speaking to TyC Sports, which included the topic of who his favourite striker.

PATRICK HERTZOG/GettyImages

As quoted by AS, Messi replied to a question asking who he thought is the best striker in footballing history: "Ronaldo [Nazario] was a phenomenon. Of all the strikers I ever saw, he was the best. He was unbelievable."





Widely regarded as one of football's best, Ronaldo scored 83 goals in 127 games for Real Madrid between 2002 and 2007, after bagging 34 in 37 for rivals Barcelona some years prior. He was rewarded for his goalscoring exploits as he picked up two Ballon d'Or awards in 1997 and 2002, as well as two World Cups with Brazil.





Messi was also asked about who his favourite strike partners have been during his time at Barça, and his answer would also come as no surprise.

Jasper Juinen/GettyImages

"Ronaldinho helped me a lot. I came into the dressing room at 16-17 years of age, seeing all those footballing giants made it tough," he said.

"But he mentored me and made me feel comfortable, and I loosened up. Afterwards on the pitch, I always looked for him but we didn't have many years to enjoy together. Besides, we didn't play as much at that time. I would have liked to play more with Ronaldinho.

"I have played five years with Luis Suárez. Playing every three days, you get used to each other and play by heart. We have children of the same age, spend our lives together every day, and the relationship is growing ever stronger."