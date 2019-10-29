Liverpool Fans Go Mad After Kylian Mbappe Likes Instagram Post

Some Liverpool supporters are adamant their club will be bringing in Paris Saint-Germain forward after the Frenchman liked a recent Instagram post by Mohamed Salah. Yes, that's where we are at now.

The Egyptian superstar uploaded an image of himself and teammate Jordan Henderson celebrating their 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, with Reds 'target' Mbappe amongst the 1.1m to heart the picture. Obviously, that can only mean one thing, or at least that's what the Anfield faithful believe.

Jurgen Klopp's side are reportedly close to agreeing a bumper new £30m-a-season deal for Nike to become their new shirt sponsors, triggering the start of the #Mbappé2020 movement across various social media outlets.

The excitement amongst followers of Liverpool has now reached fever-pitch after many fans read waaaaaay too much into a simple Instagram like by the World Cup winner.

So, we have a very similar scenario to what we had in the summer, when Mbappe sent Reds into another frenzy following his decision to pick them for a game of FIFA, justifying his choice by citing the Merseysiders' Champions League triumph last June.

That clearly didn't pan out how Liverpool's fan-base hoped, with the 20-year-old still scoring goals for fun at the Parc des Princes.





Nevertheless, they know, without a shadow of a doubt, that the starlet is merely biding his time before finalising his switch to the Premier League leaders.

Here's a look at some of the best Tweets about Mbappe's inevitable transfer to Anfield:

If you think I'm gona get excited at the thought of us signing mbappe next summer because he liked a photo of Salah and hendo...



Then you're absolutely right.#Mbappe2020 pic.twitter.com/bri2xXlayY — mike (@miketoole85) October 28, 2019





They're all spot on, you know. There's a 0% chance Mbappe of Mbappe not lining up alongside Salah and Sadio Mane come August...

Mbappé liking Salah’s Instagram post, it’s happening lads... 👀 — YNWA (@LordNaby) October 28, 2019





Mbappe liking Instagram posts from Liverpool players;

Liverpool players liking Mbappe's Instagram posts.



As if Kylian isn't at home watching KoreanBilly teach him Scouse slang right now. — Rex (@ThatRexGuy) October 28, 2019

Whilst those Reds fans were basing their prediction off of Mbappe liking Salah's post, others realised there were far more pieces to this puzzle and began putting it all together...





Mbappe likes Salah’s Instagram picture



Mbappe also follows Salah



We’re signing a deal with Nike,Mbappe has a deal with Nike



Milner did Mbappe’s celebration



Mbappe met up with one of our owners



We spent no money this summer cause we are saving it for Mbappe#Mbappe2020 — Tom (@ftbltom_) October 28, 2019

And it wasn't only the Twitter-sphere where Liverpool lovers were celebrating the arrival of the boy wonder...

A fair few of them wouldn't even entertain the notion Mbappe wouldn't be donning red next term...

Tweet from @Adam_Smith_82: Spent yesterday on the Big One with Kylian. #Mbappe2020 all sorted. pic.twitter.com/0BNRL2u1v3 — Adam Smith (@Adam_Smith_82) October 29, 2019





When Mbappé scores the winner at Old Trafford next season to give Klopp his first win there #Mbappe2020 pic.twitter.com/HcGekl9rOO — Marcus (@xmalone9) October 28, 2019

There you have it, Mbappe has already signed the contract and will be unveiled in the coming hours!

For more from Ed Alexander, follow him on Twitter!