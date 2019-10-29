Liverpool Fans Go Mad After Kylian Mbappe Likes Instagram Post

By 90Min
October 29, 2019

Some Liverpool supporters are adamant their club will be bringing in Paris Saint-Germain forward after the Frenchman liked a recent Instagram post by Mohamed Salah. Yes, that's where we are at now.

The Egyptian superstar uploaded an image of himself and teammate Jordan Henderson celebrating their 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, with Reds 'target' Mbappe amongst the 1.1m to heart the picture. Obviously, that can only mean one thing, or at least that's what the Anfield faithful believe.

Catherine Steenkeste/GettyImages

Jurgen Klopp's side are reportedly close to agreeing a bumper new £30m-a-season deal for Nike to become their new shirt sponsors, triggering the start of the #Mbappé2020 movement across various social media outlets.

The excitement amongst followers of Liverpool has now reached fever-pitch after many fans read waaaaaay too much into a simple Instagram like by the World Cup winner.

So, we have a very similar scenario to what we had in the summer, when Mbappe sent Reds into another frenzy following his decision to pick them for a game of FIFA, justifying his choice by citing the Merseysiders' Champions League triumph last June.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

That clearly didn't pan out how Liverpool's fan-base hoped, with the 20-year-old still scoring goals for fun at the Parc des Princes. 


Nevertheless, they know, without a shadow of a doubt, that the starlet is merely biding his time before finalising his switch to the Premier League leaders.

Here's a look at some of the best Tweets about Mbappe's inevitable transfer to Anfield:


They're all spot on, you know. There's a 0% chance Mbappe of Mbappe not lining up alongside Salah and Sadio Mane come August...


Whilst those Reds fans were basing their prediction off of Mbappe liking Salah's post, others realised there were far more pieces to this puzzle and began putting it all together...


And it wasn't only the Twitter-sphere where Liverpool lovers were celebrating the arrival of the boy wonder...

A fair few of them wouldn't even entertain the notion Mbappe wouldn't be donning red next term...


There you have it, Mbappe has already signed the contract and will be unveiled in the coming hours!

For more from Ed Alexander, follow him on Twitter!

More Soccer

