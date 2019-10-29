The Liverpool XI That Should Start Against Arsenal on Wednesday

Liverpool face Arsenal in the Carabao Cup fourth round at Anfield on Wednesday in a game both managers would probably quite happily pass up given the opportunity, though they'd never admit it publicly.

The hosts, who flirted with the possibility of expulsion after fielding ineligible Pedro Chirivella in the win over MK Dons, have bigger fish to fry, with Jurgen Klopp making little secret of his indifference for England's second domestic cup competition.

Arsenal on the other hand, are in the middle of an internal crisis, following the 2-2 home draw with Crystal Palace and captain Granit Xhaka's reaction to being booed off the pitch. Unai Emery could do with a morale-boosting win, but he may just want this midweek away tie at the country's form team out of the way in order to focus on the Premier League clash with Wolves on Saturday.

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders was sent out to face the press on Tuesday, promising a 'hungry', 'attacking' side at Anfield on Wednesday evening.

Here's how the Reds could line up.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Caoimhin Kelleher (GK) - Lijnders has promised that Ireland Under-21 international will keep his place as Liverpool's Carabao Cup keeper this season, after impressing against MK Dons. It will be his first senior appearance at Anfield. Oh, apparently it's pronounced Kee-veen.

James Milner (RB) - The evergreen Milner could be drafted into right back, with Trent Alexander-Arnold likely to be rested for this one. Teenager Ki-Jana Hoever, who scored in the last round is out on Under-17 World Cup duty.

Yasser Larouci (LB) - Highly rated at Liverpool, the Algerian-born French teenager trained with the first-team squad ahead of this clash and could be drafted in to give Andy Robertson an enforced rest - especially if Milner is shifted to the right.

Joe Gomez (CB) - The England international has seemingly slipped to fourth-choice centre back in recent weeks, but with Joel Matip out and Virgil van Dijk unlikely to be used, he is a shoo-in barring any late fitness issue.

Sepp van den Berg (CB) - With centre-back options somewhat reduced, Klopp may resist the urge to throw Dejan Lovren in for this one, with 17-year-old summer signing possibly set for his Anfield baptism.

Midfielders

Naby Keita (CM) - Keita did well enough in his late cameo against Manchester United and impressed in the win over Genk. He should start as he continues to attempt to prove his £52m worth to Klopp.

Adam Lallana (CM) - The unlikely hero against United, Lallana was used in a deeper role against MK Dons, after some pre-season experimentation. Fabinho is likely to get a rest while the former Saints midfielder comes.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (CM) - Very few (bar Genk fans and the odd bitter Gunner) would have begrudged Oxlade-Chamberlain his double in the Champions League, after such a long time out of the game. He offers something different to the rest of Liverpool's midfielders and his return is timely and exciting. He will be one to watch against his former club.

Forwards

Harvey Elliott (RW) - The youngest player ever to start a game for Liverpool was probably the best on the pitch as the Reds saw off MK Dons. Despite his age (and hair) fans will be desperate to see more of him.

Divock Origi (LW) - With Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah probably set for some R&R, Origi will come in to provide the goal threat and trickery. Although his involvement has largely been limited to cameos in 2019/20, he hasn't scored since the Premier League opener against Norwich in August.

Rhian Brewster (ST) - Liverpool's crown prince is still waiting patiently for chances (or even a space on the bench) in the Premier League but he should get a run-out against Arsenal.