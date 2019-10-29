Man Utd Tipped to Sign RB Salzburg's Erling Haaland as Napoli End Pursuit of Starlet

Napoli have reportedly ended their interest in Red Bull Salzburg wonderkid Erlind Haaland, in a potential boost for Manchester United, who are also believed to be interested in the Norwegian.

The 19-year-old is one of Europe's most sought-after talents following his blistering start to the campaign, with as many as 15 Premier League clubs sending scouts to watch him in action in the Champions League this term.

United have been tipped by some as leading the chase for the young Norwegian, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having handed his countryman his professional debut during his time as head coach of Molde. This appears to also be the prediction of one Napoli scout, who was quoted in a print article in Italian publication Corriere dello Sport.

Napoli scout Loris Boni discussed where he believes Haaland's future lies, after apparently dismissing his employers own chances of landing the talent.





He said (as quoted by talkSPORT): "Definitely in a great club. Salzburg, an excellent team, can only be a springboard for someone like him.

"If, then, his compatriot Solskjaer remains as coach at Manchester United, I think he can go there. Solskjaer was also the one who made him debut at Molde, as he coached the club at the time."







Now, talkSPORT have twisted Boni's comments to construe a seemingly groundless story that claims I Partenopei are 'expecting' the Red Devils to bring Haaland to Old Trafford once the transfer window reopens this winter. This has in turn been picked up by several outlets, with minimal rigour, by much hyperbole, applied.





While Erling's own father Alfe-Inge revealed he would be pleased to see his son sign for United, the chances of the striker completing a big-money move in January seem rather remote.

Given Haaland's marvellous development in Austria, it seems illogical to leave midway through a season, rather than stay and prove his incredible form is not just a flash in the pan. Making an exit so soon could seriously disrupt his performance levels.





There are a long line of suitors for him - including Barcelona - proving he has options to weigh up and will be in no rush to make a hasty decision. Haaland himself has recently described links to the Red Devils as 'f**king boring'.

