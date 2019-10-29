Naby Keita Gives Insight Into Jurgen Klopp's Relationship With Individual Liverpool Players

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has revealed that manager Jurgen Klopp doesn't give any of his star players special treatment.

Keita has struggled since coming to Anfield in the summer of 2018, and this has mainly been down to a number of muscular injuries he has picked up over the last year.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

The 24-year-old revealed to Sky Sports News how Klopp has dealt with him during his injury troubles, and how he also acts behind the scenes with a number of other players.

"I don't think he has any particular favourites or he has picked anyone out for a special mention, he communicates very freely and openly with all the players," Keita said.

"He likes to laugh and joke around, he has a very light relationship with all the players."

Keita was then asked if Sadio Mané was secretly the manager's favourite, a question he laughed off.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

"If I can get to the level of Mo [Salah] and Sadio, maybe I will be his favourite one day."

The Guinea international was then questioned on whether Liverpool were already looking ahead to the side's huge clash with title rivals Manchester City in two weeks time. He responded: "Well, it's England, all you can say is that all the matches are important.

"You can't say this one or that one is going to be the decisive moment because the next one is always the most important game. Only after that can we prepare for Manchester City.

"You could say that the same objective is shared by all the clubs in the Premier league, we are among those. All we can do is focus on winning our matches and we will see where that leaves us at the end of the season."