Napoli vs Atalanta Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Fourth place host third place in Serie A, as Atalanta travel to Naples to face Carlo Ancelotti's side, in what could be a pivotal match in the race for the Champions League places.

Napoli are unbeaten in six, and will hope to extend this run in order to keep the pressure on second placed Inter; with Atalanta hoping to do the same.

Although Atalanta were thumped by Manchester City in the Champions League recently, their league form has been impeccable - winning four of their last five in Serie A.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 30 October What Time Is Kick Off? 18:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Stadio San Paolo TV Channel/Live Stream? N/A Referee? Piero Giacomelli



Team News

Napoli are in the midst of somewhat of a defensive crisis, with four defenders set to be out. Elseid Hysaj, Konstantinos Manolas, Mario Rui and Kevin Malcuit will all miss out, with injuries ranging from cruciate ligament ruptures to muscle fatigue.

Atalanta will be without talisman Duvan Zupata and centre-back Andrea Masiello due to injuries, but will be buoyed by Luis Muriel's incredible goalscoring form in the former's absence.

Predicted Lineups

Napoli Ospina; Koulibaly, Luperto, Maksimovic; Callejon, Allen, Zielinski, Ruiz, Insigne; Mertens, Milik. Atalanta Gollini; Toloi, Kjaer, Djimsiti; Hateboer, De Roon, Pasalic, Castangne; Gomez; Ilicic, Muriel.

Head to Head Record

This will be the 96th time that these two teams have faced off, with Napoli - expectedly - having the better of the tie.

In the 48 meetings between Napoli and Atalanta at the San Paolo, Napoli have won 33, drawn nine and lost just six.

Napoli’s last Serie A win over Atalanta at the San Paolo was a 3-1 victory in August 2017, but Atalanta came out on top last season, with a 2-1 victory in Naples.

Recent Form

Napoli are unbeaten in six, but did struggle to a draw away to relegation threatened SPAL last time out. The hosts have only lost once at home all season, so the Neapolitans will be confident they can beat third-placed Atalanta.

Atalanta have been inconsistent to say the least in all competitions, with two wins, a draw and two defeats in their last five, with some ridiculous scorelines being recorded. Their league form however, has been rather impressive, picking up four wins from their last five, including a huge 7-1 win over Udinese last week.

Here's a summary of each teams' last five:

Napoli Atalanta SPAL 1-1 Napoli (27/10) Atalanta 7-1 Udinese (27/10) Red Bull Salzburg 2-3 Napoli (23/10) Manchester City 5-1 Atalanta (22/10) Napoli 2-0 Verona (19/10) Lazio 3-3 Atalanta (19/10) Napoli 0-0 Torino (6/10) Atalanta 3-1 Lecce (6/10) Genk 0-0 Napoli (2/10) Atalanta 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk (1/10)

Prediction

Napoli have been solid at home this season, but are coming off of the back of a rather disappointing draw with SPAL.

Atalanta, on the other hand, will be full of confidence after their 7-1 win over Udinese, in which Luis Muriel continued to shine in Duvan Zapata's absence.

Expect a tightly contest game between two of Italy's best team

Prediction: Napoli 1-1 Atalanta