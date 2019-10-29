Rhian Brewster Reveals How He Plans to Break Into Liverpool First Team

By 90Min
October 29, 2019

Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster has revealed how he plans on breaking into the Liverpool team, despite competition from superstars like Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

19-year-old Brewster made his first-team debut for the Reds earlier this season in the Carabao Cup against MK Dons - eight months on after picking up an ankle injury that required surgery.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

The striker has featured regularly for the Under-23 side this season, scoring four goals and grabbing one assist. However, he faces the daunting task of breaking in the first team with Roberto Firmino, Mane, Salah and Divock Origi all ahead in the pecking order.

This doesn't scare the 19-year-old though, and he believes that he is more than capable of making his way into the Liverpool starting XI.

Talking exclusively to Scouted Football, he said: "You can’t think it’s easy and you’re just going to get there with your talent, because you need to work hard as well. 

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"I’ve seen a lot of people with talent but not everyone makes it because of the attitude and the drive. You’ve got to work for it, it’s not just given to you. You’ve got to earn your way into the starting line-up."

Brewster was also full of praise for Chelsea manager Frank Lampard and expressed his happiness at the fact that some fellow youngsters are getting a chance over at Stamford Bridge.

He added: “I played with Mase [Mason Mount], and I played with Cal [Hudson-Odoi]. I’m really happy for all those guys.”

