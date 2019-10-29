Transfer Rumours: Liverpool Contact Zakaria, Roma Reject Rodwell, City's Failed Bentancur Bid & More

Anyone else missing the summer transfer window? Don't worry, we are too.

There hasn't been any spotlight on crazy rumours for months, no refreshing your club's Twitter feed for a glimpse of their latest signing, no more yellow ties for Deadline Day.

While it's been nice for some fans being able to focus on performances on the pitch, it's been a season of poor displays for some of Europe's biggest sides this season, while it's also becoming impossible to ignore the fast-approaching January window.

So if you need some transfer rumours to take your mind off of things (we're talking to you, Arsenal fans) or just want to see who could move where in the new year, here's a dose of gossip to whet your appetite.

Manchester City Bid Rejected for Rodrigo Bentancur

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

Manchester City could come back in for Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur after seeing a big-money offer for the Uruguay international turned down before the start of the season.





The Italian champions were looking to offload a number of first-team players during the summer transfer window, but Corriere dello Sport (via Calciomercato) claims they were eager to keep hold of Bentancur and even turned down an offer from City.





It's claimed that Juventus will re-asses Bentancur's future at the end of the season, while Barcelona have since joined Manchester City in the race for his signature in 2020.

AC Milan to Challenge Rivals Inter for Ivan Rakitić

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Inter have held talks with Barcelona over a possible move for Ivan Rakitić in January, but Antonio Conte's side could now face competition for his signature from city rivals AC Milan.





Ivan Gazidis has already admitted that Milan could be forced to enter the market in January, and while their main target in midfield remains Real Madrid star Luka Modrić, La Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Rakitić is among the club's list of alternatives.

The Croatia international was slapped with a €50m price tag during the summer but after falling out of favour under Ernesto Valverde this season, it's believed Rakitić's price could drop below €35m in the winter window.

Manchester United Have 'Almost Finalised' Mario Mandžukić Deal

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

It wouldn't be a rumour roundup without some questionable stories about Manchester United from the Italian media, so strap yourselves in for this one...





If TuttoMercatoWeb are to be believed, United have 'almost finalised' a move for Juventus striker Mario Mandžukić ahead of the January transfer window, while they're also made enquires about the future of Blaise Matuidi and Emre Can.





A move for Mandžukić will apparently be given the green light regardless of other deals between Juve and Manchester United - that includes whatever's going on with Paul Pogba, who TMW claim favours a move back to Turin, rather than joining Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid.

Javi Martínez Wanted Back in Bilbao

TF-Images/GettyImages

La Liga outfit Athletic Club will look to tempt former midfielder Javi Martínez away from Bayern Munich during the January transfer window by offering the Bundesliga champions a swap deal, following the recent injury to Niklas Süle.





Bayern Munich have already declared an interest in centre-back Unai Núñez, and Marca suggests that Athletic Club will look to offer the 22-year-old, who is stalling over a new contract at the San Mamés Stadium, up as bait to re-sign Martínez.





Niko Kovač has used Martínez sparingly this season, and the Spain international wants to move elsewhere to get regular game time.

It's suggested that Martínez would put pen to paper on a three-year contract with Athletic Club.

Roma Close Door on Jack Rodwell Signing

Alex Davidson/GettyImages

Roma have rejected the chance to sign former Sunderland and Everton midfielder Jack Rodwell.

The 28-year-old has spent three days in the Italian capital after he was released by Blackburn Rovers, where he's been joined by another free agent Marcel Büchel, but Corriere dello Sport report neither will join Roma.





Although both players have spent time at the club looking to impress, sporting director Gianluca Petrachi is reluctant to make any panic signings when some of their injured midfielders could return to fitness next month.

Arsenal & Liverpool 'Make Contact' With Denis Zakaria

TF-Images/GettyImages

He's already been linked to Manchester United and Tottenham this season, but Sky Deutschland (via The Mirror) claims that Arsenal and Liverpool have now been in contact with the agents of Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.





The Switzerland international has acted as the engine for Marco Rose's side who currently sit top of the Bundesliga table, with his performances over the last 12 months naturally attracting interest from Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.





But while a number of clubs only have an interest in Zakaria, it's claimed Arsenal and Liverpool have already held initial talks with his representatives as they weigh up signing the box-to-box midfielder - with a move most likely to happen next summer.

Porto Wonderkid Fábio Silva Wanted by Juventus & Atletico Madrid

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

FC Porto are looking to extend the contract of 17-year-old wonderkid Fábio Silva after learning of interest from Atlético Madrid and Juventus.

The Portugal youth international is deemed to be one of the most exciting players coming through at Porto in years and is already earning himself a reputation, having scored his first senior goal against Famalicão on Sunday.

A number of sides have already caught wind of Silva and are considering making an offer, something which O'Jogo (via Mundo Deportivo) claim has prompted Porto to push for the teenager to sign a contract extension. They're looking to increase his release clause, too.

Silva's current deal doesn't run out until 2022, but crucially he's currently available for as little as €25m.

