Zlatan Ibrahimović & Carlos Vela Earn Spots in MLS Best XI for 2019 Season

Major League Soccer have revealed their Best XI for the 2019 season, with both Zlatan Ibrahimović and Carlos Vela earning spots in the team.

With more eyes on the MLS than ever before, the league has been able to attract some incredible talents in recent seasons, and they took to their official website to reveal which stars had earned a place in the best XI.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the team.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Carmen Mandato/GettyImages

Vito Mannone (GK) - Mannone joined Minnesota United on loan from Reading in February 2019, and he looked right at home. He helped the team concede 28 goals less than they did last season, and his 129 saves was the second highest this season.

Walker Zimmerman (CB) - Los Angeles posted the best goal difference in the league this season, and a large part of that was down to the defence of Zimmerman. The 26-year-old was in fantastic form and earned himself a regular spot in the United States national team.

Miles Robinson (CB) - 22-year-old Robinson established himself as one of the most exciting young defenders in the league this season, appearing in all 34 matches for Atlanta United. Now a full international, the future looks incredibly bright for Robinson.

Ike Opara (CB) - Playing ahead of Mannone in Minnesota, Opara was named as the MLS Defender of the Year for the second time in the last three seasons after a stellar debut season with the play-off newcomers.

Midfielders

Abbie Parr/GettyImages

Carles Gil (RM) - After making the move from Deportivo La Coruña in January 2019, Gil was named as the MLS Newcomer of the Year. The New England Revolution star was one of four men to hit double-figures in both goals (10) and assists (14).

Alejandro Pozuelo (CM) - Toronto star Pozuelo was another to break the double-figures milestone, racking up 12 goals and 12 assists. The Spaniard was an expensive recruit from Genk in March, and he certainly repaid Toronto's faith.

Eduard Atuesta (CM) - One of the MLS' top creators, LAFC's Atuesta managed to rack up 11 assists for his teammates, earning him a place in Colombia's Under-23 side during the summer.

Maxi Moralez (LM) - New York City earned their highest-ever points tally this season, and Moralez was a core part of that. He finished the season with a whopping 20 assists, which is the second most in league history.

Forwards

Shaun Clark/GettyImages

Carlos Vela (RW) - The Golden Boot winner, Vela's 34 goals set a new record for most goals in a single season, and he added another 15 assists for good measure.

Zlatan Ibrahimović (ST) - Joining Vela as the first two people to ever average more than one goal per game, LA Galaxy star Ibrahimović finished with 30 goals and seven assists in his 29 games, which was the third-highest goal tally in league history.

Josef Martínez (LW) - Playing out of position to get a deserved place in this team, Martínez broke his own record for scoring in 15 consecutive games this season, which was one of the longest streaks in the history of football.