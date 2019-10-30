8 Potential Replacements for Under Pressure Arsenal Boss Unai Emery

Arsenal's start to this season has been nothing short of underwhelming, with the fans starting to put Unai Emery under immense pressure, after a series of poor performances.

When the Spaniard was brought in last season, he took a bang average Arsenal side from a sixth place finish to a fifth place finish, as well as reaching the Europa League final. However, while performances have never been consistent under the former PSG boss, it's off-field affairs and very questionable team selections that have angered the Gunners faithful.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

If the poor results performances continue, we may have to wait a while to hear 'Good Ebening' again, as the Arsenal board will not want a repeat of the scenes at the end of Arsene Wenger's reign, and may have no choice but to take action, and sack Emery.

Here are eight managers who would be a good replacement if the Spaniard does eventually leave north London.

Eddie Howe (Bournemouth)

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Whenever a big English club are looking for a new manager, Eddie Howe's name is always mentioned - and there's a reason for that.

The Bournemouth boss has proven he has what he takes to manage in the Premier League, turning the Cherries into a solid mid-table side, while retaining many of the players who got them promoted back in 2015.

Not only that, but Howe plays attractive, attacking football, with two strikers. Now Callum Wilson and Josh King may not be Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, but Howe has got a lot of goals out of his front two, so imagine what he could do with Arsenal's world class strike-force.

Patrick Vieira (Nice)

YANN COATSALIOU/GettyImages

The Arsenal legend hasn't been managing for long, but he has been relatively successful in his short managerial career so far.

He led New York City to their first ever MLS play-off spot, as well as runners-up in the Supporters Shield in 2017, before moving to Nice and improving their league position in his first season.

He hasn't exactly had the greatest amount of experience, and supporters may see the similarities in this appointment to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United appointment, but Vieira could be worth the risk, with his clear leadership, which he has shown on and off the pitch, and his knowledge of the club.

Lucien Favre (Borussia Dortmund)

TF-Images/GettyImages

The Swiss manager did a fantastic job at Nice, leading them to third and qualification for the Champions League, their best league position in decades, and since moving to Dortmund, it's the first time in years that Bayern have been pushed all the way for the title, with the Black and Yellows throwing away top spot with only weeks remaining.

Favre plays quick, attacking football, something that would be perfect for Arsenal's current squad, and he's brought through a whole host of younger players at the German club, including Jadon Sancho, as well as bringing in some quality players, such as Paco Alcacer and Thorgan Hazard.

He is the man credited with the rise of Marco Reus, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and Granit Xhaka of all people, so Favre could certainly make a positive impact at the Emirates.

Jose Mourinho (Without a Club)

TIZIANA FABI/GettyImages

Yes, this is a very, very controversial shout, but hear me out. Remember that bang average United side who are currently lingering around relegation? Mourinho got a second-placed finish with near on the same squad, as well as winning the treble (sort of), with the Community Shield, League Cup and Europa League.

The 'Special One is a serial winner, and that's exactly what Arsenal need. He would also bring a sense of authority to the dressing room, something that is considerably lacking while Emery is in charge.

It's unlikely to happen, but the Arsenal board would do no harm in seeing if Mourinho would want to come to North London, a place where he's been treated as a villain for so long. Just imagine if this happened.

Marcelo Bielsa (Leeds)

George Wood/GettyImages

The Argentine has completely transformed Leeds from a mid-table side, to potential Championship contenders, and his famous triple training sessions, as well as his well-known strictness with players, would give Arsenal the kick up the backside they really need.

Managers such as Pep Guardiola and Diego Simeone heap praise on the way Bielsa manages, and the Leeds boss would certainly be a great option, if Emery were to leave. One thing is certain though, Bielsa would get the players playing for the badge once again, something we haven't seen from many recent Arsenal sides.

The Arsenal vs Chelsea fixture would certainly become more than just a rivalry again, with Bielsa and Lampard locking horns once again, so Arsenal, if you're reading this, make it happen. Please.

Christophe Galtier (Lille)

Catherine Steenkeste/GettyImages

Another name that not many will mention, but Galtier got second place with Lille, ahead of the likes of Lyon, Marseille and Monaco, and more importantly, he's the man who got Nicolas Pepe his Arsenal move.

It would be a risk, but it could be one worth taking, with the Frenchman doing well at both Lille and St. Etienne.

Players such as Pepe, Jonathan Ikone and Thiago Mendes have transformed under Galtier, and there would certainly be worse appointments for the Gunners.

Erik ten Hag (Ajax)

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

The Ajax manager has done a phenomenal job in the Dutch capital, reaching the Champions League semi-final with such a young side. This man got 38 goals out of Dusan Tadc, so imagine what he could do with Lacazette and Aubameyang.

It would be a statement of intent, if the Arsenal board were to appoint ten Hag, with the Dutch manager being highly sought after around Europe. His ability to bring through youngsters is second to none, and he's the man that could finally make Arsenal compete again.

I'm sure Arsenal fans wouldn't mind it if brought Hakim Ziyech and Donny van de Beek over with him, if this were to happen.

Freddie Ljungberg (Arsenal)

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The Arsenal legend, and current assistant to Unai Emery, would be a good option, if the Arsenal board didn't want to spend any money on a mid-season replacement.

The Swede knows the club inside out, and would already know the players he'd have to work with. He would be a risk, as it'd be his first management job, but most fans would take anything over Emery at this moment in time.

The fans would certainly get behind a club legend like Ljungberg, and he could have a similar effect as Lampard has had at Chelsea, so by no means would this be a poor appointment.