Arturo Vidal Reveals Why He's Unhappy With His Current Role at Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has confessed that he is not happy with his lack of game time at the club.

The Chilean has featured in nine games in all competitions this season, but he has only started two of them. The vast majority of his appearances have come as a late substitute, with Ernesto Valverde preferring the likes of Frenkie de Jong and Arthur in midfield.

Speaking to El Mercurio (via Marca), Vidal admitted that he has struggled to accept his role in the team, having been a regular starter for the vast majority of his career.

"I'm not okay, I'm not happy," Vidal stated. "Throughout my career I've been a starter and now I'm not. [However] I am calm; I'm working to turn it around and earn the starting spot. I know it's going to come.





"I try to help. My mentality is to work hard and analyse my mistakes to improve. I am not happy with my situation, but they are the coach's decisions."

During the summer, Vidal was linked with a move to Inter to reunite with former manager Antonio Conte, with whom he formed an incredibly close bond during the pair's mutual time at Juventus.

Inter have even been tipped to reignite their interest in Vidal in January, and the Chilean could not resist taking the opportunity to praise his former boss.

"I had some great experiences with Conte," he admitted. "The leap in quality I had was thanks to him. In football the most important thing is trust and when a coach of that level gives it to you, you improve a lot."

Despite his relative lack of opportunities, Vidal has still managed to register three goals since the start of the campaign. He has helped Barcelona pick up plenty of points this season, but he accepted that La Blaugrana do need to improve.

"We're not playing as well as everyone expects," he confessed. "Against Slavia Prague, it was a complicated game, for example. In La Liga, it costs us much more, the rivals hurt us more.

"Barcelona are the the best team in the world and when they concede goals match after match, people start talking and the players themselves feel strange because they are used to winning."

