Brighton vs Norwich Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

The old adage goes that the Premier League table starts to take shape after ten games, and with that in mind Saturday's fixture between Brighton and Norwich is probably the first relegation six pointer of the season.

The Seagulls are fresh from a dramatic comeback win against Everton last time out, and will be looking to carry on the momentum that has led them up to 14th after a slow start.

Norwich on the other hand will be desperate for a win after failing to claim a victory since their shock 3-2 victory over champions Manchester City.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 2nd November What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Amex Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC Sport Final Score/ BT Sport Score Referee? Kevin Friend

Team News

Leandro Trossard, who created Lucas Digne's dramatic late own goal in the victory over Everton, is in contention to start for Brighton despite picking up a niggle, while wing-back Ezequiel Scholetto could also be in contention for a start.

Two players that definitely won't be back in time, however, are South Americans Bernardo and Jose Izquierdo. Graeme Potter will also be without Aaron Mooy, who is serving the second game of his two match suspension for his red card against Aston Villa.

The injury crisis that has derailed Norwich's promising start to the season shows no signs of slowing down, as goalkeeper Tim Krul - who kept out two penalties in the loss to Manchester United - will face a scan on a knee injury.

Emi Buendia and Jamal Lewis also picked up injuries during the fixture, whilst Daniel Farke will definitely be without centre backs Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmerman and Timm Klose.

Predicted Lineups

Brighton Ryan; Montoya, Webster, Dunk, Burn; Propper, Groß, Stephens, March; Maupay, Connolly

Bournemouth Krul, Aarons, Amadou, Godfrey, Byram; Tettey, Stipermann, Leitner, McLean, Cantwell; Pukki

Head-to-Head Record

The head-to-head between these two sides is incredibly close but Norwich just shade it with 34 wins to Brighton's 30. There have been a whopping 24 draws between the pair, showing how tight the fixture has been in the past.

This is the first time the game will have ever been played in the Premier League though, with the Canaries having ran out 2-0 victors when the teams last met in the Championship.

Recent Form

One of the big criticisms about Chris Hughton's Brighton side is that they weren't great to watch, but Graham Potter has certainly changed that in recent times.





The Seagulls last two games have involved dramatic late goals, one going for them against Everton, and the other going against them at Aston Villa. They are on a good run at the moment and a victory on Saturday would be their third in a row at home.

Norwich, on the other hand, have been so poor in recent times that they couldn't even beat Manchester United on Saturday (even Newcastle managed that!).

They have no wins in their last five and desperately need to pick up some points soon, or they risk being cut adrift at the bottom.

Here's how the to have got on in their last five games...

Brighton Watford Brighton 3-2 Everton (26/10) Norwich 1-3 Manchester United (27/10) Aston Villa 2-1 Brighton (19/10) Bournemouth 0-0 Norwich (19/10) Brighton 3-0 Tottenham (5/10) Norwich 1-5 Aston Villa (5/10) Chelsea 2-0 Brighton (28/9) Crystal Palace 2-0 Norwich (28/9) Brighton 1-3 Aston Villa (25/9) Burnley 2-0 Norwich (21/9)

Prediction

With Brighton's current form it's difficult not to see them recording another home victory in this one.

Norwich's leaky defence will give them chances that you would expect in-form strikers Neal Maupay and Aaron Connolly to take.

Prediction: Brighton 2-0 Norwich